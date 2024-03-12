Public meeting scheduled to update community on status of Scovill Industrial Landfill Superfund Site in Waterbury, Conn.

March 12, 2024

Contact Information (617) 918-1017 Dave Deegan ( deegan.dave@epa.gov EPA Region 1 Press Office ( R1_Press@epa.gov

WATERBURY, CONN. (March 12, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host an informational public meeting at the Roberto Clemente International Dual Language School on Tuesday, March 19th from 6-8 p.m. to discuss upcoming site work at the Scovill Industrial Landfill Superfund Site made possible by funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Translation services are available upon request.

The community is invited to attend in person:

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Roberto Clemente International Dual Language School

116 Beecher Ave

Waterbury, CT

Background

The Scovill Industrial Landfill Site was added to the Superfund "National Priorities List" (NPL) in 2000. The site is a 25-acre property located in Waterbury, Conn.

In December 2021, the Biden Administration announced that this site would receive prioritized funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expedite cleanup activities.

The Scovill Manufacturing Company used the site from 1919 to the mid-1970s for disposal of ash, cinders, demolition debris and other wastes. Contaminants identified at the site and attributed to past site operations include: polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), metals and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

EPA has selected and designed a comprehensive cleanup remedy for the site. Funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is now ensuring that the needed – and previously unfunded – cleanup work will proceed. Future work at the site will include construction of a soil cap on the northern portion of the site (the Calabrese parcel); excavation and consolidation of soil under the new cap; and wetlands restoration.

In 1980, the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, known as Superfund, was passed. The law gave EPA the authority and funds to hold polluters accountable for cleaning up the most contaminated sites across the country. When no viable responsible party is found or cannot afford the cleanup, funds appropriated by Congress are used. A tax on chemical and petroleum industries provided funds to the Superfund Trust fund for Superfund cleanups up until 1995. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law reinstates the chemical excise taxes and invests an additional $3.5 billion in environmental remediation at Superfund sites, making it one of the largest investments in American history to address the legacy pollution that harms the public health of communities and neighborhoods.

For general site information please visit www.epa.gov/superfund/scovill

Community members wishing to request translation services at the meeting should contact:

Ashlin Brooks, U.S. EPA Community Involvement Coordinator

brooks.ashlin@epa.gov

617-913-9140

or call toll-free 1-888-372-7341