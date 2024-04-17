Registration now open for EPA’s 3rd annual Mid-Atlantic Summit, kicks off 30-day countdown

“Empowering Communities for Environmental Equity” theme provides opportunity for conversation about equitable access to healthy and sustainable communities

April 17, 2024

Registration now open for EPA’s 3rd annual Mid-Atlantic Summit, kicks off 30-day countdown

“Empowering Communities for Environmental Equity” theme provides opportunity for conversation about equitable access to healthy and sustainable communities

PHILADELPHIA (April 17th, 2024) – EPA’s Mid-Atlantic Region announced today that registration is now open for its 3rd Annual environmental summit, to be held virtually on May 16, 2024 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free and open to the public, this event will convene representatives from communities, non-profits, Tribes, advocacy groups, industry, academia, and state and local governments from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Senior Advisor and Assistant to President Biden, Tom Perez, will join EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe to will offer opening remarks. Anyone interested in the environment, policy, and public health are encouraged to attend.

Building on this year’s theme, “Empowering Communities for Environmental Equity,” the summit is an opportunity to participate in conversations and information sharing about equitable access to healthy and sustainable communities. Sessions and panels will cover topics such as grants, small farmer equity, and how local mayors are putting the environment first.

"Communities across our region are doing the work in protecting the environment. This is an opportunity to engage across geographical boundaries to learn best practices and see what's happening in one community that could be beneficial to another," said U.S. EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator, Adam Ortiz. "Environmental concerns are going to take all of us working together, breaking down silos, and sharing information.

Full details on the agenda, session descriptions, speakers, and the registration portal can be found here: https://web.cvent.com/event/a40840fe-b2dc-4848-81d6-dd2afdbe6c70/summary.

The summit will be hosted using Zoom Events, a virtual meeting platform building off the functions of Zoom Meetings & Webinars. Once registered, participants will have access to the Zoom Event portal that will be a central hub for meeting activities and will be the route to the myriad sessions supporting this summit.

Accommodations to participate in this workshop can be made by contacting Joy Lee Pearson via voice telephone at 202-715-3851 or via email at EPAMidAtlSummit@michaeldbaker.com. TTY users should contact the Federal TTY Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Read more about EPA's Reasonable Accommodations. Requests should be made at least 5 business days in advance of the event. Please contact us so we may serve you better.

###