Settlement Agreement Reimburses Taxpayers for Cost of Removing Hazards at Bristol, Conn. Cleanup Site

March 15, 2023

BRISTOL, CONN. (March 15, 2023) – Philips North America LLC. has agreed to pay $706,175 plus interest to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reimburse costs of removing hazardous contamination from the former Sessions Clock Site in Bristol, Conn.

“This case demonstrates that EPA takes its ‘polluter pays’ principle seriously and performs site cleanups as quickly as we can, while ensuring we recover costs whenever possible,” said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. “The funding recovered from this case will be returned to the U.S. Treasury for the benefit of the people we serve.”

On January 31, 2023, EPA proposed an administrative cost settlement for the recovery of past costs concerning the Sessions Clock Site under the Comprehensive, Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA). EPA held a 30-day comment period on the proposed agreement and then finalized the settlement on March 3, 2023. Philips North America LLC agreed to pay the funds associated with cleaning the 2.3-acre site at 164 Central Street.

The Sessions Clock Company manufactured clocks and clock components at the facility from 1903 to 1959. During this period, radioluminescent paint containing radium was used to make self-illuminating clock faces and dials. Through various investigations with partner agencies, EPA found that, based on the radium distribution over the contaminated area, some radioluminescent paint containing radium from the manufacturing activities was released to the environment. In May 1969, Sessions Clock Company merged into North American Philips Corporation which is now Philips North America LLC.

Based on these findings, EPA performed a Removal Action at the site in August 2018 to contain and remove materials that could be harmful to human health and the environment. EPA excavated 250 tons of contaminated soils and debris and transported them to an off-site disposal facility appropriately licensed to handle and store hazardous materials; installed erosion controls; backfilled the excavated area; and restored the Pequabuck riverbank.



