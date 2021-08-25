Solar Panel Installation Begins at Allied Chemical & Ironton Coke Superfund Site in Ironton, Ohio

August 25, 2021

CHICAGO (August 24, 2021) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will oversee the installation of 2.3 acres of solar panels at the former tar plant area of the Allied Chemical & Ironton Coke Superfund site in Ironton, Ohio. Honeywell, the potentially responsible party responsible for cleanup of the site, will install the panels.



The solar array will power 100% of the groundwater treatment plant on-site which consumes about 1.2 million kilowatt hours a year. The use of the solar energy will offset about 817 tons of the plant’s annual carbon emissions.



U.S. EPA added the Allied site to Superfund’s National Priorities List, or NPL, in 1983. In August 2020, U.S. EPA removed the former tar plant area of the site from the NPL. U.S. EPA continues to address groundwater contamination at the site. Honeywell’s cleanup consists of groundwater extraction, treatment of the contaminated groundwater at an on-site plant and monitoring.

To learn more, visit: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/allied-chemical-ironton.

