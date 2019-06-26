News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Statement of Administrator Andrew Wheeler regarding the departure of Assistant Administrator Bill Wehrum

“I would like to thank Assistant Administrator Bill Wehrum for his service, his dedication to his job, the leadership he provided to his staff and the agency, and for his friendship.

While I have known of Bill’s desire to leave at the end of this month for quite sometime, the date has still come too soon. I applaud Bill and his team for finalizing the Affordable Clean Energy regulation last week and for the tremendous progress he has made in so many other regulatory initiatives.

I wish Bill well in his future endeavors and in the meantime I have asked Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator Anne Idsal to assume the responsibilities of the Acting Assistant Administrator.”