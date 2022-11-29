Statement by Administrator Regan on Department of Justice Filing Court Order to Stabilize Jackson, Mississippi Water System

November 29, 2022

WASHINGTON — Today, in response to the Department of Justice filing a proposal in federal court that, if approved by the court, would appoint an Interim Third Party Manager to stabilize Jackson, Mississippi’s public drinking water system, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan issued the following statement:

“Over the past year, I’ve had the privilege to spend time with people on the ground in Jackson – many who’ve struggled with access to safe and reliable water for years. I pledged that EPA would do everything in its power to ensure the people of Jackson have clean and dependable water, now and into the future. While there is much more work ahead, the Justice Department’s action marks a critical moment on the path to securing clean, safe water for Jackson residents. I’m grateful to the Attorney General for his partnership and commitment to this shared vision.”