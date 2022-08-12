Statement by Administrator Regan on the Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

August 12, 2022

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON (August 12, 2022) — Today, the U.S. House of Representatives joined the U.S. Senate in passing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, marking the largest investment in history to combat climate change. This legislation will bolster U.S. energy security, help families save money on energy costs and prescription drugs, reduce the deficit, and create good-paying jobs. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan issued the following statement: Every day, people are experiencing flooding, heatwaves, extreme storms, wildfires, rising energy costs, and other impacts brought on by climate change. Vulnerable communities are being hit first and worst. The Inflation Reduction Act is a game-changer for the American people. President Biden is delivering on his promise to tackle the climate crisis and secure environmental and economic benefits for all people. EPA is ready to advance President Biden’s bold environmental agenda, ensure these investments reach the communities that need them most, and make people’s lives healthier today and in the future. We will use these unprecedented resources to reduce harmful air pollution in places where people live, work, play, and go to school. We will accelerate our work on environmental justice and empower community-driven solutions in overburdened neighborhoods. We will aggressively combat damaging climate pollution while supporting the creation of good jobs and lowering energy costs for families. With this legislation, we will deliver progress for people and the planet. Let’s go.