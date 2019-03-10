News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Statement from EPA Administrator Wheeler on Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash

WASHINGTON —



“On behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, I want to express our deepest sympathies to the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines tragedy that took place in Africa on Sunday. I also want to share our condolences with the United Nations, which lost several of its staff in this accident while they were traveling to the United Nations Environment Assembly in Kenya. Many people from all over the world work tremendously hard and travel vast distances to come together for the united cause of protecting the environment. Today we lost some of those good people, and our prayers are with them, their families, and their colleagues.”