News Releases from Region 01

Three Connecticut Companies Provide the Public with Chemical Information under EPA Settlements

Contact Information: Mikayla Rumph (rumph.mikayla@epa.gov) (617) 918-1016

BOSTON – Three Connecticut companies have reported publicly on their use of certain chemicals, creating a safer environment for the public, as a result of investigations and enforcement actions taken by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Companies and facilities are required to report annually on their use of certain chemicals and substances under the federal Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA). The reports are filed in EPCRA's Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) database, which is available to the public. Complying with EPCRA and TRI helps ensure that communities are informed about chemical usage that may affect public health and the environment.

"Proper and timely reporting of TRI data ensures that local communities have access to information about the presence of chemicals in their area," said EPA Regional Administrator Dennis Deziel. "Because of EPA's actions, these Connecticut facilities have provided this TRI data in compliance with laws that help protect local communities."

The J.J. Ryan Corporation, a Plantsville-based metal forging company that manufactures motor vehicle parts, agreed to pay a settlement penalty of $33,371 to resolve claims by the EPA that it failed to report its processing and use of chromium, manganese, and ethylene glycol in 2018. J.J. Ryan (also known as Rex Forge) was required to file TRI reports for these substances by July 1, 2019. After being contacted by an EPA inspector, J.J. Ryan submitted the required reports in December 2019.

The Bourdon Forge Co., a metal forging company in Middletown that makes military and parachute hardware, agreed to a settlement penalty of $54,705 to resolve EPA's claims that it failed to file TRI reports in 2019 for its processing of chromium, copper, and nickel in 2018. After being contacted by EPA, Bourdon Forge filed its missing TRI reports in May 2020.

The Electric Motion Company, a metal electric component manufacturer in Winsted, paid a settlement penalty of $36,006 to resolve claims by EPA that it failed to report its use of anhydrous ammonia in 2015 and 2016. Electric Motion filed its missing TRI reports within a week after being contacted by EPA in June 2019. All three companies were cooperative during EPA's case settlement negotiations.

Under federal TRI regulations, companies that use certain listed chemicals must report their chemical usage each year to EPA. This information serves as the basis for the Toxic Release Inventory, a collection of data that can be reviewed by communities, government and industry. Because the information is available to the public, companies have an incentive to reduce harmful chemical use and improve their environmental performance.

More information:

Toxic Release Inventory: www.epa.gov/toxics-release-inventory-tri-program/learn-about-toxics-release-inventory

Reporting requirements for facilities: www.epa.gov/epcra