THURSDAY: EPA to host community meetings for Memphis residents

June 6, 2023

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (June 6, 2023) - On June 8, 2023, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host community meetings to share information about two actions to address a chemical, ethylene oxide (EtO), released from commercial sterilizers, including Sterilization Services of TN (SST) located at 2396 Florida Street in Memphis.

To accommodate everyone who would like to participate, two sessions are being offered. The community meetings will take place at the Bloomfield Baptist Church at 123 S Pkwy West in Memphis on June 8, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CST and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CST. Participants can also join virtually by phone or online.

During the meetings, EPA will provide information about two proposals to limit EtO emissions and protect workers and share how the public can submit comments.

WHAT:

Memphis Community Meetings on EtO

WHEN AND HOW:

Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CST

In person: Bloomfield Baptist Church at 123 S Pkwy West in Memphis

By phone: Call in number (833) 435-1820; Webinar ID: 160 332 1079

Register to join the community meeting virtually: https://bit.ly/3N3YTyh

Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CST

In person: Bloomfield Baptist Church at 123 S Pkwy West in Memphis

By phone: Call in number (833) 568-8864; Webinar ID: 161 735 9312

Register to join the community meeting virtually: https://bit.ly/3Myq82h

Specifically, the EPA proposing to stronger limits on EtO emissions under the Clean Air Act (CAA) and a broad set of protections under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). The comment periods for the CAA proposed rule and the FIFRA proposed decision close on June 27, 2023. During this time, any person can provide comments to the Agency about any aspect of the proposed rule and/or decision. To learn more, including how to comment, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/tn/memphis-tennessee-sterilization-services-tennessee.