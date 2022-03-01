TOMORROW: EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan to Visit Easley, South Carolina to Discuss Critical Water Infrastructure Improvements

March 1, 2022

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

ATLANTA (March 1, 2022) – Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 2, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan will travel to Easley, S.C. to highlight critical sewage upgrade projects that reflect the economic and environmental benefits of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Under the Law, EPA will work with state partners to deploy the largest federal investment in water infrastructure in our nation’s history, more than $50 billion to improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure.

Administrator Regan will join city and state officials to discuss how local, state, and federal partners can work together to deliver benefits to underserved and overburdened residents and build a better America. The infrastructure event will be at an active construction site being managed by the Easley Combined Utilities. This event is open to the press.

WHO: EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan

City of Easley Mayor Butch Womack

Easley Combined Utilities Chairman Nick Caldwell

WHAT: Event to highlight new sewer lines in Easley, SC and investments coming under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

WHEN: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EST

WHERE: Easley Combined Utilities Sewage Project Site

723 Cardinal Drive

Easley, S.C. 29642

RSVP: ***Interested credentialed media should e-mail an RSVP to region4press@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.