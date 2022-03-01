TOMORROW: EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan to Visit Easley, South Carolina to Discuss Critical Water Infrastructure Improvements
ATLANTA (March 1, 2022) – Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 2, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan will travel to Easley, S.C. to highlight critical sewage upgrade projects that reflect the economic and environmental benefits of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Under the Law, EPA will work with state partners to deploy the largest federal investment in water infrastructure in our nation’s history, more than $50 billion to improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure.
Administrator Regan will join city and state officials to discuss how local, state, and federal partners can work together to deliver benefits to underserved and overburdened residents and build a better America. The infrastructure event will be at an active construction site being managed by the Easley Combined Utilities. This event is open to the press.
WHO: EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan
City of Easley Mayor Butch Womack
Easley Combined Utilities Chairman Nick Caldwell
WHAT: Event to highlight new sewer lines in Easley, SC and investments coming under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
WHEN: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EST
WHERE: Easley Combined Utilities Sewage Project Site
723 Cardinal Drive
Easley, S.C. 29642
RSVP: ***Interested credentialed media should e-mail an RSVP to region4press@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.