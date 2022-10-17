Tomorrow: EPA to Hold Open Houses and Community Meetings for Memphis Residents about Health Risks from Ethylene Oxide

October 17, 2022

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (October 17, 2022) - On October 18, 2022, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host two open houses and community meetings at the Monumental Baptist Church at 704 S Pkwy E, Memphis, Tenn. to provide residents an opportunity to learn more about commercial sterilizers that release high levels of a chemical called ethylene oxide (EtO) into the air, including Sterilization Services of TN (SST) located at 2396 Florida Street in Memphis

EPA is sharing this information because communities have a right to know about emissions that could affect their health and well-being. EPA will host two open houses and community meetings at the following times:

Open House: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Community Meeting: 11:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Call in number: (883) 435-1820

Webinar ID: 1614966124

Open House: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Community Meeting 7:15p.m. 8:45 p.m.

Call in number: (883) 568-8864

Webinar ID: 1617052397

Attend in person or register for the virtual meeting here: https://bit.ly/3DnGFTQ

***5:30 p.m. - Press Availability*** Interested credentialed media should e-mail an RSVP to region4press@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.

