Tomorrow: EPA to Hold Open Houses and Community Meetings for New Tazewell Residents about Health Risks from Ethylene Oxide

October 24, 2022

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (October 24, 2022) – Tomorrow, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host several public forums at the Walters State Community College, 1325 Claiborne St., New Tazewell, Tenn. to share information about ethylene oxide (EtO) emissions and risk information impacting the city.

EPA is reaching out to communities facing the highest risks from commercial sterilizer facilities that use EtO, including the DeRoyal Industries facility located at 1135 Highway 33, South New Tazewell, Tenn.

EPA is sharing this information because communities have a right to know about emissions that could affect their health and well-being. EPA will host two open houses and two community meetings. The open houses are in-person events; however, residents may participate in the community meetings in-person or virtually – either by phone or online on the Zoom platform.

Open House: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

* In-person only

Community Meeting: 11:15 am - 12:45 pm

In person: Walters State Community College, located at 1325 Claiborne St. in New Tazewell

By phone: Call in number: (669) 216-1590; Webinar ID: 1615247813

Register to join the community meeting virtually: https://usepa.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_Brtqq3vHSwe87mAHxclimg

Open House: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

* In-person only

Community Meeting: 7:15 pm - 8:45 pm

In person: Walters State Community College, located at 1325 Claiborne St. in New Tazewell

By phone: Call in number: (833) 435-1820; Webinar ID: 1612906416

Register to join the community meeting virtually: https://usepa.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_pSuQZND7SpauaOvhXz0xyw

***5:30 p.m. - Press Availability*** Interested credentialed media should e-mail an RSVP to region4press@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.

###