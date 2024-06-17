TOMORROW: Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and EPA Region Four Acting Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle in Durham to Highlight New Funding and Actions to Protect Children from Lead in Drinking Water

Acting EPA Region Four Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle will represent EPA in Durham for a press conference, lead pipe inventory site tour and announcement of new grant funding to protect children from lead in drinking water

June 17, 2024

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

DURHAM (June 17, 2024) – Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 3:30 PM EDT, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region Four Acting Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle will join Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, U.S. Representative Valerie Foushee (NC-04), Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley, state and local representatives and community members for an event to highlight the Biden-Harris administration’s latest actions to protect public health and deliver safe drinking water for all Americans.

Who:

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff EPA Region Four Acting Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle Representative Valerie Foushee (D-NC-04) Mayor of Durham, NC Leonardo Williams North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley Principal James Hopkins, Lyons Farm Elementary School

When and Where:

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Site Visit : 3:30 PM at 112 Radcliff Circle, Durham NC 27713 Press Conference : 4:10 PM at Lyons Farm Elementary School (906 Scott King Road, Durham NC 27713)

***Please RSVP HERE by Tuesday, June 18 at 11:30 AM EDT if you are interested in covering this event. Additional details to follow.

