TOMORROW: White House Senior Advisor to Visit Charlotte, North Carolina to Announce Latest Historic Funding for Clean School Buses
White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Tom Perez will join EPA Deputy Regional Administrator Cesar Zapata to announce Clean School Bus Grant to Charlotte-Mecklenburg County School District
CHARLOTTE, NC – Tomorrow, Thursday, June 6, at 11:00 a.m. EDT, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Deputy Regional Administrator Cesar Zapata will join Senior Advisor to President Biden and White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Tom Perez and local officials for an event to celebrate the award of additional grant funding to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County School District from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2023 Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, funded by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.
This year, EPA has selected approximately 530 school districts spanning nearly every state, Washington, D.C., and several Tribes and U.S. territories to receive nearly $900 million to replace older, diesel fueled school buses that have been linked to asthma and other conditions that harm the health of students and surrounding communities.
Reporters are invited to join a “ride along” in an electric school bus prior to the speaking program. To participate, please be sure to arrive by 10:45 a.m. EDT.
Who:
- Tom Perez, White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs
- Cesar Zapata, EPA Deputy Regional Administrator
- Vi Lyles, Mayor of Charlotte
- Mark Jerrell, Mecklenburg County Vice Chair
- Gregory “Dee” Rankin, Charlotte-Mecklenburg County School District Vice Chair
- Lequisha Mercer, Charlotte-Mecklenburg County School District bus driver and parent
When:
Thursday, June 6
- Presentations and Electric Bus Ride-a-Long: 11:00 a.m. EDT
- Press Pull-Asides: 12:00 p.m. EDT
Where:
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District Bus Depot
3101 Wilkinson Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28208
RSVP:
Media who wish to participate should RSVP via email to region4press@epa.gov to confirm your participation.
