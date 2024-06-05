TOMORROW: White House Senior Advisor to Visit Charlotte, North Carolina to Announce Latest Historic Funding for Clean School Buses

White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Tom Perez will join EPA Deputy Regional Administrator Cesar Zapata to announce Clean School Bus Grant to Charlotte-Mecklenburg County School District

June 5, 2024

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

CHARLOTTE, NC – Tomorrow, Thursday, June 6, at 11:00 a.m. EDT, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Deputy Regional Administrator Cesar Zapata will join Senior Advisor to President Biden and White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Tom Perez and local officials for an event to celebrate the award of additional grant funding to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County School District from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2023 Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, funded by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

This year, EPA has selected approximately 530 school districts spanning nearly every state, Washington, D.C., and several Tribes and U.S. territories to receive nearly $900 million to replace older, diesel fueled school buses that have been linked to asthma and other conditions that harm the health of students and surrounding communities.

Reporters are invited to join a “ride along” in an electric school bus prior to the speaking program. To participate, please be sure to arrive by 10:45 a.m. EDT.

Who:

Tom Perez, White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs

Cesar Zapata, EPA Deputy Regional Administrator

Vi Lyles, Mayor of Charlotte

Mark Jerrell, Mecklenburg County Vice Chair

Gregory “Dee” Rankin, Charlotte-Mecklenburg County School District Vice Chair

Lequisha Mercer, Charlotte-Mecklenburg County School District bus driver and parent

When:

Thursday, June 6

Presentations and Electric Bus Ride-a-Long: 11:00 a.m. EDT

Press Pull-Asides: 12:00 p.m. EDT

Where:

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District Bus Depot

3101 Wilkinson Boulevard

Charlotte, NC 28208

RSVP:

Media who wish to participate should RSVP via email to region4press@epa.gov to confirm your participation.

