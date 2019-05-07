News Releases from Region 05

Trump Administration to Support Community Revitalization in Duluth, Minnesota

DULUTH (May 7, 2019) – The Trump Administration has announced that Duluth, Minn., is one of 15 communities selected to participate in Local Foods, Local Places (LFLP), a federal initiative that helps communities reinvest in existing neighborhoods and improve quality of life as they develop the local food economy. Through LFLP, a team of agricultural, environmental, public health and regional economic development experts will work directly with Ecolibrium3 in Duluth and other community leaders to set goals and identify local assets that can support the local food economy.

“EPA is proud to partner with USDA and the Northern Border Regional Commission to offer support to communities looking to develop their local food economy,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Support for local food initiatives can improve access to fresh foods, support farmers, grow new businesses, and protect the environment.”

In Duluth, Ecolibrium3 is working to expand community garden spaces to vacant lots, establish a commercial kitchen for neighborhood residents, and create a year-round, indoor food vendor to further neighborhood revitalization, improve food access, and increase economic activity.

“We are excited to work with the EPA on this initiative as the agency has successfully supported community environmental and revitalization efforts in the past,” said Ecolibrium 3 CEO Jodi Slick. “Continuing to address access to healthy food in Duluth needs this type of strategic community collaboration.”

The 2019 Local Foods, Local Places communities were chosen from more than 70 applicants. Since its launch in 2014, LFLP has helped 93 communities across the country develop local food enterprises, such as farmers markets, community gardens and cooperative grocery stores, that improve environmental, economic, and health outcomes.

For more information about Local Foods, Local Places: https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/local-foods-local-places

For more information about LFLP communities selected in 2019: https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/local-foods-local-places#2019