TUESDAY: EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan Hosts Leaders from Canada and Mexico at Commission for Environmental Cooperation’s 31st Annual Council Session

June 24, 2024

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

WILMINGTON, N.C. — On Tuesday, June 25, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan will join senior EPA leadership, including Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe, at the Commission for Environmental Cooperation’s (CEC) 31st annual Council Session and Joint Public Advisory Committee (JPAC) Public Forum, held between June 24-26, 2024, in Wilmington, North Carolina. Under the theme “Strengthening Environmental Justice through Community Empowerment,” Administrator Regan will deliver remarks and participate in several key events, including a youth panel, environmental justice roundtable, and the official opening ceremony.

This year’s session brings together North America’s top environmental officials and the public to engage with environmental justice advocates, Indigenous and community leaders, experts, youth, activists and others. The 2024 session also marks the CEC’s 30th anniversary, providing an opportunity to reflect on three decades of regional environmental cooperation.

Events Involving EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan

Tuesday, June 25, 2024:

2:35 p.m. EDT - Youth Panel EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan will provide welcoming remarks Location: Convention Center, Ballroom ABC TAB 9 Attendees: Council representatives and delegations, Dr. Benjamin Chavis, Professor La’Meshia Whittington, CEC Executive Director and staff, JPAC Members, TEKEG Members, Youth representatives, GELP winners, and the public.



4:00 p.m. EDT - Experts Roundtable on Environmental Justice EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan will provide opening remarks Location: Convention Center, Ballroom ABC TAB 11 Attendees: Delegations, CEC Executive Director and staff, Dr. Benjamin Chavis, Kenneth Martin (EPA/OITA), Deborah McGregor (York University), Octavio Rosas Landa (UNAM/CONACYT), JPAC Members, TEKEG Members, Youth representatives, GELP winners, and the public.



6:15 p.m. EDT - Official Opening Ceremony of the Council Session EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan will provide opening remarks Attendees: Council Members and delegations, Mayor of Wilmington, CEC Secretariat Executive Director and staff, Youth panelists, GELP winners, JPAC members, TEKEG members, public, and registered press.



