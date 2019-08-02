News Releases from Region 04

TUESDAY: EPA to Hold Public Hearing August 6 on Georgia’s Coal Combustion Residuals Permit Program

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young (region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

ATLANTA (August 2, 2019) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a public hearing on the proposed approval of the application submitted by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to allow the Georgia Coal Combustion Residuals (CCR) Permit Program to operate in lieu of the federal CCR program. EPA has preliminarily determined that Georgia’s program meets the standard for approval under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

Georgia is the second state to submit a complete CCR permit program application, and in June, EPA proposed to approve the Georgia program. EPA is currently seeking public comment on this proposed approval and is holding a public hearing to provide interested persons the opportunity to present information and views concerning Georgia’s CCR permit program.

WHAT: Public Hearing

WHO: EPA Office of Resource Conservation and Recovery and EPA Region 4

WHEN: Tuesday August 6, 2019; 8:00 am to 5:30 pm EST

WHERE: Georgia Environmental Protection Division

Tradeport Training Room

4244 International Parkway

Suite 116

Atlanta, Georgia 30354

RSVP: Credentialed press should RSVP by submitting the form on this webpage: https://www.epa.gov/coalash/forms/public-hearing-georgias-coal-combustion-residuals-permit-program#7

For those that are unable to participate in the public hearing, but would like to submit comments on this proposal, the comment period is open until August 27, 2019. Submit your comments on or before that date by following the instructions found in the Docket for this proposal, identified by Docket ID No. EPA–HQ–OLEM–2018– 0533, at https://www.regulations.gov. For other methods of commenting, view the ADDRESSES section of the proposal, which can be found here: https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2019-06-28/pdf/2019-13907.pdf .

For more information on this Public Hearing: https://www.epa.gov/coalash/forms/public-hearing-georgias-coal-combustion-residuals-permit-program

For more information on Georgia’s CCR Permit Program: https://www.epa.gov/coalash/us-state-georgia-coal-combustion-residuals-ccr-permit-program