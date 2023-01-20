UPDATE: EPA determines Next Steps at Environmental Landfill Inc. in Moody, Ala.

January 20, 2023

MOODY, Ala. (January 20, 2023) - The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has taken lead in the response to extinguish the ongoing fire at the Environment Landfill Inc. in Moody, Ala., after receiving results from air monitoring and sampling.

As of today, the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Region 4, has collected and reviewed air sampling data collected in early January 2023 at the Moody Landfill Site in Moody, Alabama. Air samples were collected by the Superfund Technical Assessment and Response Team (START) from two locations onsite near burning material and two locations offsite at residential properties near the site.

Three 8-hour samples were collected from each of these locations. Additional 15-minute air samples were collected from a fifth location that was located on the site. This sample was collected to evaluate potential differences in airborne contaminants in an area where the smoke appeared to be a different color. All samples were analyzed for polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Some chemicals were identified in air samples collected on or near the site that exceed Removal Management Levels (RML) which are chemical-specific concentrations that help define areas, contaminants, or conditions where a cleanup or mitigation measures known as a removal action may be appropriate.

EPA has mobilized additional resources to the site and is currently establishing additional air monitoring and sampling and taking steps to identify and implement measures to eliminate the fire. Information will be provided to the public as it becomes available. Currently, the EPA is focused on determining the best strategy for eliminating the fire, collecting additional samples to confirm and expand upon previous data results, providing information to the public, as it is available, and determining next steps.

We have limited data at this time, but EPA Region 4 is working with the Agency for Toxic Substances Disease Registry (ATSDR) to gather additional data to appropriately evaluate the potential effects of the smoke from the fire. In the meantime, if nearby residents are concerned and wish to reduce potential exposure to landfill fire smoke, the following actions are recommended:

If you have respiratory problems such as asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), or emphysema, stay indoors when you see or smell smoke. Reduce your outdoor activities, and do them more slowly, when you see or smell smoke. Close the doors and windows of your house to keep smoke from getting inside. Talk to your health care provider if you have respiratory conditions such as asthma, COPD, or emphysema, and you think your condition may get worse when you breathe smoke.



