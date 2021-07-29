Update to EPA’s AirNow mobile device app gives public increased access to information about air quality during wildfires

July 29, 2021

WASHINGTON (July 29, 2021) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has updated its popular AirNow mobile app to give app users easier access to actionable information about air quality during wildfires.

The Fire and Smoke Map, jointly developed by EPA and the U.S. Forest Service, provides information on fire locations, smoke plumes and air quality from monitors and low-cost sensors. Earlier this month, EPA and the Forest Service released improvements to the map that include a “dashboard” that gives users quick access to key information that can help them plan their activities, including: the current Air Quality Index (AQI) category at the monitor/sensor location; information showing whether air quality is getting better or worse; and information about actions to consider taking, based on the current AQI.

To see the Fire and Smoke Map in the app, just tap the Smoke icon in the bottom right corner of your screen. Don’t have a smartphone? You also can see the Fire and Smoke map at https://fire.airnow.gov/

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/epa-airnow/id467653238

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.saic.airnow