U.S. EPA cites Renergy, Inc. for alleged Clean Air Act violations in Ohio

August 19, 2022

Contact Information

CHICAGO (August 19, 2022) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a notice of violation to Renergy, Inc. alleging permit violations at its Dovetail Energy facility in Greene County and Emerald BioEnergy LLC facility in Morrow County.

Both facilities operate under permits issued by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, through the Ohio State Implementation Plan, and have anaerobic digesters, which accept organic wastes to create biogas for energy or disposal. The alleged violations include excess emissions from the flare and engine operations, improper operation of the facility engines, improper operation of the facility flares, and the failure to report all parameters required by facility permits.

