U.S. EPA finds no hazardous substances above screening levels at Mt. Greenwood site in Chicago

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

CHICAGO (June 18, 2019) –U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) results from groundwater and soil-gas sampling at a former dry-cleaning and auto repair facility at 3547 W. 111th Street in Chicago’s Mt. Greenwood neighborhood show no hazardous substances above federal and state screening levels.

In mid-March, U.S. EPA began taking samples at the Mt. Greenwood site to determine if hazardous substances had migrated from the former facility and contaminated the surrounding residential area.

Samples from public rights-of-way (streets and alley to the north, east, south and west) near the former facility indicate no hazardous substances are present in the groundwater or soil gas above U.S. EPA’s and the state’s screening levels for vapor intrusion.

U.S. EPA is currently seeking access to properties immediately west of the dry cleaner so more soil-gas and indoor air samples can be taken.

For more information, please visit: http://www.epa.gov/superfund/mtgreenwood.