U.S. EPA Honors 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year in Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada

Contact Information: Soledad Calvino (calvino.maria@epa.gov) 415-972-3512

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Pacific Southwest Region and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring 21 ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. These enterprises have earned ENERGY STAR Awards for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. They are among the 183 ENERGY STAR Award Winners nationwide that will be honored in Washington, D.C., on April 11.

“I applaud the 2019 ENERGY STAR Award Winners,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. “Their innovation and leadership enhance America’s economic competitiveness. Reducing costly energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the environment.”

“These award-winning partners are bringing energy efficiency and cost-savings into homes and businesses,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “I look forward to bringing greater local awareness of their leadership in energy efficiency.”

For more than 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and associated reductions of over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans save $30 billion in energy costs.

Examples of how Pacific Southwest ENERGY STAR Award Winners have demonstrated leadership:

Ideal Energy LLC (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Home Performance with ENERGY STAR: Contractor of the Year

Ideal Energy, a home energy performance company, is a leader among Home Performance with ENERGY STAR (HPwES) participating contractors, offering services such as energy audits, high-performing duct systems, insulation and HVAC that help to increase the comfort and indoor air quality of a home.



CalPortland Company (Glendora, Calif.)

Energy Management

CalPortland Company, founded in 1891, is a major producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. In 2018 the company invested over $100 million to improve its operational efficiency to produce an overall energy-intensity improvement of over two percent.



Hawai'i Energy (Honolulu, Hawaii)

ENERGY STAR Promotion

Hawai'i Energy, a utility serving the state of Hawaii, demonstrated commitment to promoting ENERGY STAR through robust participation in ENERGY STAR Day, with outreach events, direct marketing and social media reaching millions of Hawaii consumers.



Energy Inspectors (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Home Energy Rater/Provider

Energy Inspectors Inc., a home energy rating company, expanded its service territory into key new markets and certified more than 15,000 homes in 2018, for a cumulative total exceeding 145,000 certified homes.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions.

More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.