U.S. EPA Honors 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year Award Winners in New Jersey

Contact Information: John Senn (senn.john@epa.gov) 212-637-3662

NEW YORK — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring eight ENERGY STAR partners across New Jersey for their outstanding leadership in reducing American energy bills and tackling climate change.

“ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.”

This year, ENERGY STAR is giving special recognition to award-winning partners for their year-over-year commitment to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. To qualify for Sustained Excellence recognition, winners must have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition.

For more than 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2019 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses save nearly 500 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoid $39 billion in energy costs. These savings resulted in emission reductions of nearly 390 million metric tons of greenhouse gases, roughly equivalent to 5% of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions.

The 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year and Sustained Excellence Award Winners in New Jersey are:

Ciel Power LLC (Kearney) – a home performance company, completed almost 100 projects and launched a partnership with Westfield, New Jersey, to increase participation in the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR program, continuing its success building public and private programs to improve residential energy efficiency throughout the state. Sustained Excellence winner for one year.

Hayward Industries Inc. (Berkeley Heights) – a residential and commercial pool equipment manufacturer, offered the most efficient variable-speed pool pumps certified as ENERGY STAR and educated trade and consumers through a web series highlighting the value of ENERGY STAR.

MaGrann Associates (Mt. Laurel) – a home energy rating company, certified more than 1,000 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2020 and increased the percentage of its ratings that achieve ENERGY STAR from 70 percent to more than 95 percent. Sustained Excellence winner for two years.

Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth) – a global healthcare company, achieved more than a 3 percent energy intensity reduction across its operations worldwide in 2020 and earned ENERGY STAR certification for five buildings and one manufacturing plant. Sustained Excellence winner for 14 years.

New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (Trenton) – a state utility regulator, enhanced incentives for low-to-moderate income households to participate in the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR and provided financing for 75 percent of all single-family homes that completed efficiency upgrades through its program. NJBPU also launched a virtual campaign that reached more than 4,000 residents and trade allies, allowing it to build brand recognition throughout the year. Sustained Excellence winner for nine years.

Panasonic (Newark) – which offers ventilation and indoor air quality solutions, is a driver of industry improvements in efficiency, performance accuracy, and air quality, with a commitment to ENERGY STAR resulting in millions of impressions and nearly all vent fan sales revenue coming from ENERGY STAR models. Sustained Excellence winner for nine years.

Samsung Electronics (Ridgefield Park) – a manufacturer of home appliances, consumer electronics, and mobile communications, continued its outstanding leadership in efficiency, providing extensive technical support to the ENERGY STAR program, delivering on its commitment to efficiency innovation, and maintaining a commitment to reducing the impact of its facilities through energy management. Sustained Excellence winner for eight years.

Verizon (Basking Ridge) – a telecommunications company, saved more than 369 million kBtu of energy, certified three data centers as ENERGY STAR, and highlighted ENERGY STAR certified retail locations on its wireless store locator page. Sustained Excellence winner for seven years.

Read more about the ENERGY STAR Awards and Award Winners’ achievements.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers.

