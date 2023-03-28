U.S. EPA Honors 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year Award Winners in Tennessee

March 28, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 28, 2023) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 4 and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring two ENERGY STAR partners in Tennessee for their outstanding leadership in promoting energy efficiency and tackling climate change.

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

“We congratulate our 2023 Energy Star Partners of the Year in R4 States for their leadership and commitment to taking action that will help us leave a healthier planet for future generations,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman. “The awardees demonstrate national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions which help benefit communities in the Southeast.”

For more than 30 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has supported the transition to a clean energy economy by fostering innovation, jobs, and economic development, while protecting public health. ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped save American families and businesses more than 520 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoid $42 billion in energy costs in 2020 alone.

Here are a few examples of how 2023 ENERGY STAR Award Winners in Tennessee are taking action:

Franklin, TN - Nissan North America, Inc., a motor vehicle manufacturer, utilized ENERGY STAR tools and resources to reduce its North American manufacturing energy intensity by 1% despite lower production levels caused by supply chain disruptions. Sustained Excellence winner for 12 years.

Knoxville, TN - TVA EnergyRight, a division of a public utility, expanded its reach into low-income, energy-burdened households by providing free upgrades to more than 4,000 homes at an average cost of $10,000 per home, through the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR program, and developing local partnerships that allow more communities to access these services.

Read more about the ENERGY STAR Awards and Award Winners’ achievements.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts