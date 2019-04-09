News Releases from Region 05

U.S. EPA Honors ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year in Ohio

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (Singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

Chicago, Ill. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Great Lakes regional office and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring nine Ohio organizations as ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. These enterprises have earned ENERGY STAR Awards for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. They are among the 183 ENERGY STAR Award Winners nationwide that will be honored in Washington, D.C., on April 11.

"I applaud the 2019 ENERGY STAR Award Winners," said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. "Their innovation and leadership enhance America's economic competitiveness. Reducing costly energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the environment."

For more than 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and associated reductions of over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans save $30 billion in energy costs.

2019 ENERGY STAR Award Winners in Ohio include:

AEP Ohio is a subsidiary of American Electric Power and the largest electric utility in the state. In 2018, AEP Ohio excelled at promoting the importance of ENERGY STAR certified products and new homes to customers through its energy efficiency programs, generating an estimated 90 gigawatt hours in energy savings.

GE Lighting specializes in home lighting solutions and has distinguished itself by participating in ENERGY STAR Light the Moment campaign, resulting in-store promotions in hundreds of retail stores across the country.

Through its multiple brands, ITW Food Equipment Group is a leader in promoting the benefits of ENERGY STAR to end users, innovating in efficient product design and increasing sales of ENERGY STAR certified models.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is an integrated refining, marketing, and midstream company with crude oil refining capacity of more than three million barrels per day across 16 refineries. The company advances energy management throughout all operations and leads its industry in ENERGY STAR refinery certifications.

The Ohio Hospital Association is a statewide federation of 237 hospitals and 13 health systems. The Ohio Hospital Association provided members energy efficiency resources leveraging ENERGY STAR tools to reduce energy costs of Ohio hospitals while improving public health.

Window and door manufacturer, ProVia, has continued their commitment to ENERGY STAR through a high rate of product certification, high impact employee and dealership training programs, and in-house energy-saving and environmental actions taken in 2018.

Window manufacturer, Soft-Lite LLC, achieved a 5.8 percent increase in the number of ENERGY STAR certified products available compared to 2017 and expanded its integrated use of the ENERGY STAR brand throughout its dealer training, marketing materials, and on-line and social media presence.

Food retailer with nearly 2,800 stores under two dozen banners with annual sales of more than $115.3 billion, The Kroger Co. has invested in a robust energy management program achieving significant improvements in energy efficiency from design through operation.

Welltower is a healthcare real estate investment trust and provides real estate capital to leading seniors housing operators, post-acute care providers and health systems. Welltower has demonstrated a commitment to improving energy efficiency across its portfolio while investing in energy management.

