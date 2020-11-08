News Releases from Region 03

U.S. EPA Recognizes Freight Industry Leaders for Environmental Performance

Contact Information: EPA Region 3 Press Officer (R3Press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (Nov. 5, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) honored 75 freight industry leaders in supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency with its annual SmartWay Excellence Awards today. Three Mid-Atlantic Region awards were presented virtually to D.M. Bowman, Inc., of Williamsport, Maryland; Armada of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Penske Logistics of Reading, Pennsylvania.

Truck carriers, logistics providers and freight shippers were recognized as the top performing SmartWay Partners that move more goods more miles with lower emissions and less energy. The awardees demonstrate how businesses in this crucial economic sector continue to lead through challenging times, exhibiting superior freight performance by saving fuel, shrinking their emissions footprints, and contributing to healthier air in the communities they serve.

D.M. Bowman, Inc., operates a transportation, warehousing and logistics organization; Armada started in the 1890s as a meat packing company and has since broadened its work into supply chain operations and logistics management; and Penske Logistics, which has over 316,000 vehicles and maintains more than 1,000 locations, is being honored by SmartWay for the fifth time in a decade.

“The businesses from our area show that it doesn’t matter if you’re a small or a large organization, each one can do its part to lead the way and preserve our environment,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “We are proud of their efforts in environmental stewardship and responsibility. One day their best practices will serve as the standard for other industries as we continue to find the most energy-efficient ways to protect public health and reduce emissions.”

“With this year’s SmartWay awards, EPA is recognizing 75 of our 3,700 plus SmartWay partners for outstanding environmental leadership in goods movement,” said EPA Office of Air and Radiation Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator Anne Austin. “These companies are true leaders, investing in innovative technologies and business practices that save fuel, cut costs, and protect the environment.”

This year’s awardee list is a diverse group of large and small companies from across North America that met or surpassed a high bar for recognition, with many first-time awardees, many that have received the award at least five times, and three awardees in multiple categories.

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 134 million tons of air pollution, while saving 280 million barrels of oil and $37.5 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 18 million homes. SmartWay partners also help protect clean and healthy air by significantly reducing pollution that contributes to smog, including fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

For more information about SmartWay Excellence Awards, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees

For more information about SmartWay, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway