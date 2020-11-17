News Releases from Region 06

U.S. EPA Recognizes Two Tribal Partners in New Mexico for Efforts to Reduce Waste and Recycle

DALLAS (Nov.17, 2020) –The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized the Pueblo of Jemez and Picuris for its outstanding efforts in recycling, food recovery and resilience. EPA is celebrating their green endeavors during America Recycles Week. EPA is focusing on advancing the future of recycling from November 16 – 17, 2020.

“The work by our tribal partners to create a stronger, more resilient recycling system is critical to reducing environmental impacts,” said EPA Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “Their initiatives are making a difference for the environment and industry-wide job creation.”

The Pueblo of Jemez increased cardboard recycling, demonstrating the outreach impacts by the environmental department. To reach their goals, the Pueblo of Jemez formed both local and national partnerships to recycle tires and cardboard. They have also used the EPA General Assistance Program to expand their recycling efforts such as using the grant to attend recycling-focused training.

The Picuris Pueblo owns and operates multiple trailers to recycle cardboard, metal, plastics and paper. The Pueblo has developed a student internship program within the environmental department that incorporates the recycling program. The Pueblo is also developing a trash-to-art project to help educate youth about the importance of recycling.

The Pueblo of Jemez is a federally recognized tribe, located 45 miles northwest of Albuquerque, N.M., in the Jemez Valley. Picuris Pueblo is also a federally recognized tribe settled in the Sangre De Christo mountains in northern New Mexico, 60 miles north of Santa Fe.

Ever year EPA celebrates America Recycles Day on November 15. The importance and impact of recycling has contributed to American prosperity and the protection of our environment. EPA encourages every American to contribute by recycling, not only on every annual America Recycles Day, but all year. This means checking with your local recycling provider to be certain that they will accept everything you place in your recycling bin. Items like cardboard, metal cans and paper are commonly accepted by local curbside programs, and items like plastic bags, electronics and batteries can never go in the curbside recycling bin.

