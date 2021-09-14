U.S. EPA removes United Scrap Lead Co. site in Troy, Ohio, from Superfund list

September 14, 2021

CHICAGO (Sept. 14, 2021) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the United Scrap Lead Co. Superfund site in Troy, Ohio, has been deleted from Superfund’s National Priorities List, or NPL. The agency has determined that the required cleanup for the site is now complete and no further action is necessary other than continued operation and maintenance, monitoring and five-year reviews.

“Removing the United Scrap Lead Co. Superfund site from the National Priorities List is a big win for all those who live and work in Troy,” said acting EPA Region 5 Administrator Cheryl Newton. “It also clearly demonstrates EPA’s commitment to cleaning up contaminated sites to protect public health and the environment.”

“Today is a good day for Troy,” said U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown. “Removing the United Scrap Lead Co. site from the National Priorities List shows us what happens when we work together to clean up polluted sites that threaten the environment and Ohioans’ health. I’ll continue working with local, state, and federal leaders to ensure the EPA has the resources they need to do the important work of cleaning up contaminated sites in Ohio and across the country.”

The 25-acre site is located on County Road 25-A approximately 1-mile south of the city of Troy. Between 1948 and 1980, lead from batteries was reclaimed on the property. Battery acid and rinse water contaminated soil and debris with lead and arsenic. The Superfund cleanup involved:

Excavation, treatment, and disposal of polluted soil

Installation of a residential well

Fencing and institutional controls to limit future use of the site

Post-cleanup monitoring confirms that groundwater meets federal drinking water standards. Long-term stewardship at the site will be ongoing to maintain institutional controls, site security, and ensure future land use is consistent with the cleanup.

Superfund law requires regular reviews of sites following cleanups to ensure that the remedy continues to effectively protect human health and the environment. U.S. EPA’s most recent five-year review in 2021 provides an evaluation of cleanup requirements and effectiveness as well as current maintenance and monitoring efforts. The next scheduled review will be in 2026. A proposed or final deletion does not prevent future actions under the Superfund law.

The NPL tracks the nation’s most contaminated sites that threaten human health or the environment. Sites on the list are eligible for cleanup under the Superfund program and once all the remedies are successfully implemented, U.S. EPA removes sites or parts of sites from the list.

U.S. EPA proposed the site for deletion on May 14, 2021 and did not receive any comments on the proposal during the 30-day public comment period.

For more information: www.epa.gov/superfund/united-scrap-lead.

