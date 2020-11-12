News Releases from Region 08

U.S. EPA settles with pesticide producers doing business in Longmont, Colorado to resolve alleged violations of pesticide labeling requirements

DENVER – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has entered into settlements with Central Garden & Pet, Inc. (CG&P) of Walnut Creek, California, and Nufarm Americas Inc. (Nufarm) of Alsip, Illinois, resolving alleged violations of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) that occurred in a pesticide production facility located in Longmont, Colorado. Under the terms of two separate Consent Agreements and two Final Orders filed on September 24, 2020, CG&P will pay a civil penalty of $285,700, Nufarm will pay a civil penalty of $80,000, and both companies must ensure the pesticides they sell and distribute are properly labeled.

“EPA’s pesticide laws ensure that consumers have clear and current information about products and how to use them safely,” said Suzanne Bohan, director of EPA’s regional enforcement program.

The settlements resulted from a July 29, 2016, EPA-led investigation at GRO TEC II, a pesticide production facility in Longmont, Colorado, owned by the parent company CG&P. The inspection found that CG&P and Nufarm were distributing pesticide products with outdated labeling that were missing important, current information on how to safely use, store, and dispose of pesticide products. After the inspection, the EPA inspector provided compliance assistance to both companies to ensure the pesticide labeling complied with FIFRA requirements.

FIFRA registration and labeling requirements protect human health and the environment by ensuring pesticides in the marketplace are tested in accordance with specific guidelines and can be safely used for their intended purposes. The process of registering a pesticide is a scientific, legal, and administrative procedure through which EPA examines the ingredients of the pesticide; the specific site or crop where it is to be used; the amount, frequency, and timing of its use; and storage and disposal practices. The agency evaluates registration applications to assess a wide variety of potential health and environmental effects associated with use of the product. EPA evaluates and approves the language that appears on each pesticide label to ensure the directions for use, including safety measures, appropriately address potential risks. Following label directions is required by law and is necessary to ensure safe use.

