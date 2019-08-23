News Releases from Region 09

U.S. EPA settles with two auto parts companies over Clean Air Act violations

$15,000 in penalties paid

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced settlements with two automotive parts manufacturers for violations of the Clean Air Act. The companies manufactured or sold aftermarket auto parts that bypass or disable required emissions control systems, otherwise known as defeat devices. The two companies will pay $15,000 in penalties.

“Emissions controls on cars and trucks protect public health and the environment from excessive air pollution,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “We will continue to investigate and bring companies into compliance, so everyone can breathe easier.”

Cars and trucks manufactured today emit far less pollution than older vehicles. This occurs through careful engine calibrations and emissions controls in exhaust systems such as catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts. Aftermarket defeat devices disable these controls and cause higher emissions. EPA testing has shown that these devices can increase vehicle emissions substantially.

Today’s announcement highlights two separate administrative settlement agreements:

APEX Integration, Inc. manufactured and sold 44 aftermarket exhaust systems for gasoline-powered vehicles that bypassed catalytic converters. The company, headquartered in Orange, Calif., will pay a $5,000 penalty.

JAMO Performance Exhaust, LLC. sold aftermarket exhaust system parts for diesel-powered trucks that enabled the removal of catalytic converters on vehicles. The Nevada company, headquartered in North Las Vegas, Nev., will pay a $10,000 penalty.

Both companies’ penalty amounts were reduced due to financial hardship.

Pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide and particulate matter create poor air quality. Children, older adults, people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers), and people with heart or lung disease are particularly at risk for health impacts due to exposure to these pollutants.

Mobile sources are a significant contributor to air pollution. Aftermarket defeat devices that disable mobile source emission controls exacerbate this problem. To address that, EPA has developed a National Compliance Initiative that focuses on stopping the manufacture, sale, and installation of defeat devices on vehicles and engines used on public roads as well as on nonroad vehicles and engines.

If you suspect someone is manufacturing, selling or installing illegal defeat devices, or is tampering with emissions controls, tell the EPA by writing to tampering@epa.gov.

For more information on the National Compliance Initiative, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/national-compliance-initiative-stopping-aftermarket-defeat-devices-vehicles-and-engines

For more information, please visit: www.epa.gov/enforcement/clean-air-act-vehicle-and-engine-enforcement-case-resolutions