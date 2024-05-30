U.S. EPA’s ENERGY STAR Program Launches New Resources to Help Americans Make Energy Efficient Home Improvements

May 30, 2024

WASHINGTON – Today, May 30, 2024, the United States Environmental Protection Agency announced the launch of two new ENERGY STAR resources to help households across America take advantage of Inflation Reduction Act incentives for energy-saving home upgrades. Together, a new home improvement savings web tool and the new ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade Service Provider Partnership address two of the largest barriers Americans face when it comes to upgrading their homes with energy efficient products and equipment – the cost and complexity associated with purchase and installation. These resources will make it easier for all Americans to take advantage of upgrades that will help them save energy and money while enjoying a healthier and more comfortable home for years to come.

“For decades, the ENERGY STAR program has guided consumers towards efficient products that reduce energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions, resulting in substantial savings for both the individual and the nation as a whole," said EPA Administrator Michael Regan. “These new resources are key to making progress in fighting the climate crisis and will help make energy efficient options more affordable and accessible, particularly for millions of low-income and disadvantaged households across the nation.”

The new home savings web tool is a zip code-based resource that allows people to identify all of the energy efficiency incentives available in their area. It highlights utility rebates, federal income tax credits, and – starting today – Inflation Reduction Act state rebates for home efficiency improvements. More than that, it is a one-stop-shop that includes energy efficiency incentives, buying guidance, information on eligible products, and links to local retailers and installers.

The federal tax credits provide annual discounts of 30% of project costs, up to $3,200, for products such as heat pump HVAC, heat pump water heaters, windows and insulation.

New York is the first state to launch its Inflation Reduction Act rebate program, which offers incentives targeted to low-income households. Several other states are following closely behind.

To help American families navigate the challenging home improvement process, the EPA is pleased to announce the new ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade Service Provider Partnership and six charter members. This partnership features companies and community-based organizations that specialize in offering concierge services that help customers with sales, installation, incentives, and financing for more comprehensive efficiency upgrades. To be recognized by the ENERGY STAR program, they have been screened based on their Quality Control procedures, installer qualifications and oversight, and fair financing practices. The charter partners are:

Air Service Professionals

Pearl Certification

Philadelphia Energy Authority

QuitCarbon

Sealed Inc.

Sears Home Improvement

ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade Service Provider Partners bring added value to their customers by helping them adopt elements of an ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade – a set of six high-impact improvements that work together to deliver significant energy and cost savings by addressing the biggest energy users in most homes. They include an ENERGY STAR certified heat pump, heat pump water heater, smart thermostat and windows – plus a well-insulated and sealed attic and electric-ready wiring/panel improvements. These improvements can be made all at once or as equipment needs replacing. Once completed, they are estimated to deliver average energy bill savings of over $500 each year. Accelerating the adoption of these upgrades and capitalizing on incentives presents an opportunity for almost every home in America to lower energy bills while improving home comfort and health.

As our nation continues to embrace cleaner and more renewable energy sources, taking advantage of these ENEGY STAR tools and resources can help American households of all income levels prepare for a clean energy future, while enjoying energy savings and a more comfortable home today.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state and local organizations rely on their partnership with the EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts.