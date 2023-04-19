U.S., Mexico Agencies Participate in Binational Emergency Preparedness Event

April 19, 2023

DALLAS, TEXAS – (April 19th, 2023) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) U.S. – Mexico Border 2025 Program will host a two-day exercise in Eagle Pass, Texas on April 19 – 20, 2023, to help agencies in both countries jointly prepare for environmental emergencies. The event is being cohosted by EPA; Mexico’s Federal Attorney of Environmental Protection (PROFEPA); Mexico’s National Coordination for Civil Protection (CNPC); City of Eagle Pass, Texas; and Piedras Negras, Coahuila.

“The effects of environmental and climate emergencies do not stop at political boundaries. In the U.S.-Mexico Border area, an incident in one country can easily impact people and resources in the other,” said EPA Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance. “Coming together for this binational exercise will help agencies in both countries increase effectiveness and cooperation during a real-life event.”

During the event, U.S. and Mexican federal, state, local and tribal agencies and governments will exchange information about resources and capabilities each has to address a HAZMAT incident along the border. EPA will lead a tabletop exercise with the sister cities of Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras to evaluate their joint contingency plan, which outlines how they will work together to protect public health and the environment during a release or spill of hazardous materials. Finally, local U.S. and Mexican first responders will receive training on air monitoring and train derailment response techniques.

Residents of Eagle Pass should be aware that response officials and equipment could be visible to the public during this exercise, but their activities will be for training and preparedness purposes only.

For additional information regarding this event please visit online at https://response.epa.gov/BorderExercise2023