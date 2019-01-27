An official website of the United States government.

The President has signed a continuing resolution, and EPA will be open on Monday January 28th.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from HeadquartersOffice of the Administrator (AO)

USA Today: President Trump made the right pick for EPA: Sen. Barrasso

01/16/2019
Contact Information: 
(press@epa.gov)

USA TODAY 
By: Senate Environment and Public Works Chairman John Barrasso 
January 15, 2019

Americans deserve clean air and water. They also deserve clear rules from Washington. That is why Andrew Wheeler is the right person to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. President Donald Trump’s nominee has received bipartisan praise for his fairness and respect for the environment, the agency and the law.

Click here to read the full article. Exit

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.