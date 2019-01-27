News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

USA Today: President Trump made the right pick for EPA: Sen. Barrasso

USA TODAY

By: Senate Environment and Public Works Chairman John Barrasso

January 15, 2019

Americans deserve clean air and water. They also deserve clear rules from Washington. That is why Andrew Wheeler is the right person to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. President Donald Trump’s nominee has received bipartisan praise for his fairness and respect for the environment, the agency and the law.

