Vermont Flood-Related Hazardous Materials Collection Site in Middlesex to Close for Good as of Saturday, August 12 at 4 PM

August 9, 2023

Contact Information (617) 918-1822 Jo Anne Kittrell ( kittrell.joanne@epa.gov

BOSTON (Aug. 9, 2023) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in partnership with the State of Vermont, set up a temporary hazardous materials collection site in Middlesex in response to the historic July flooding event. Residents and businesses can bring their flood-related hazardous materials to the State of Vermont hazardous materials collection site at the former Middlesex Police Barracks at 1078 U.S. Route 2 in Middlesex through this Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 4 PM when this temporary collection facility will be shut down for good.

Flood-related hazardous materials must be a part of a flood clean-out. Hazardous materials can include cleaners, chemicals, paint, paint thinners/strippers, pesticides, gasoline, oil, propane and other gas cylinders, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, mercury thermostats, mercury thermometers, and other dangerous or toxic wastes. This does not include explosives, fireworks, flares, ammunition, sharps, electronics, and non-hazardous flood debris or solid waste. For flood-related explosives, fireworks, flares, and ammunition contact your local fire department or police.

Businesses with hazardous materials can bring up to ten (10) 5-gallon containers of flood-related hazardous materials to the State of Vermont collection site in Middlesex, Vermont, or call local collection locations and events to ask if they are accepting hazardous waste from businesses.

Businesses that generate hazardous waste or that have larger amounts of flood-related hazardous materials should call the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Hazardous Materials Program at (802) 828-1138 for assistance.

Other Tips for Flood Debris Management:

Use gloves, a mask, and eye protection.

Handle household chemicals with care.

Secure materials from children and pets.

If an item is leaking, place the container in a pail.

Do not mix chemicals

Do not pour chemicals on the ground or put them down the drain

Residents and businesses can call the DEC Solid Waste Management Program at 802-828-1138 with questions on flood-related hazardous materials.

