W. Scott Mason IV appointed new EPA Director for the American Indian Environmental Office

Contact Information: EPA Press Officer (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON— W. Scott Mason IV has been appointed to serve as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new director for the American Indian Environmental Office (AIEO) in the agency’s Office of International and Tribal Affairs.

In this new role, Scott will be responsible for AIEO’s mission to lead EPA’s efforts to protect human health and the environment in Indian country by supporting implementation of federal environmental law consistent with the federal trust responsibility and the government-to-government relationship, as found in the EPA Policy for the Administration of Environmental Programs on Indian Reservations (1984).

“Scott brings a wealth of expertise and experience to his new role, and I look forward to working with him to protect human health and the environment in Indian country,” said Assistant Administrator of the Office of International and Tribal Affairs Chad McIntosh. “Scott’s background and expertise will enhance our office’s ability to provide national leadership on Indian affairs throughout the agency and across the federal family.”

A proud Citizen of the Cherokee Nation, Scott is a 5th generation western Oklahoman. He earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from The University of Oklahoma. He has nearly 15 years of experience serving at the local, state and federal levels of government in various capacities. Most recently, Scott was a vice president and the executive director of federal programs at The University of Oklahoma (OU), where he led state and federal relations for all three of the university’s campuses. Prior to joining OU, Scott served on the staff of Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin, as well as on her gubernatorial transition team. He has also been a district field representative in the United States House of Representatives and was the youngest public school board member in Oklahoma.

AIEO leads the U.S. EPA's efforts to protect human health and the environment of federally recognized Indian tribes, with a special emphasis on helping tribes administer their own environmental programs. AIEO is the national program manager for the EPA’s Indian Environmental General Assistance Program, or GAP – the largest of EPA’s tribal grant programs. In addition, AIEO coordinates the National Tribal Operations Committee (NTOC) and the National Tribal Caucus (NTC) to improve communication and build stronger partnerships with tribes.

