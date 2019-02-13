News Releases from Region 01

Warwick, R.I., Wastewater Operator Trainer Recognized for Outstanding Service

Contact Information: David Deegan (deegan.dave@epa.gov) (617) 918-1017

BOSTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently recognized Nora Lough of the Narragansett Bay Commission in Providence, Rhode Island for her work training wastewater operators throughout the country.

Lough, who lives in Warwick, R.I., was recently given a "2018 Regional Wastewater Trainer of the Year Excellence Award" by EPA. Lough has made a significant contribution to public health protection by training operators for New England wastewater facilities during the past 10 years. She brings a practicality and hands-on lesson approach to all her trainings mainly focused on laboratory procedures, process control, microbiology, identification and microorganisms, EPA test standards, and developing proper lab sheets.

"The professionals operating these wastewater treatment plants, as well as the municipalities and the state environmental agencies that support them, are essential to keeping our environment healthy by protecting water quality," said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deb Szaro. "I am proud to acknowledge Ms. Lough's outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality for so many years and to give her the credit she deserves."

Lough also works closely with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management to develop and provide training to Rhode Island operators. Nora provides a full day of training for each Rhode Island Wastewater Operator Leadership Boot Camp program.

Background:

The EPA Regional Wastewater Awards Program recognizes personnel in the wastewater field who have provided invaluable public service managing and operating wastewater treatment facilities throughout New England. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management were instrumental in the nomination.

EPA’s New England office formally acknowledged Lough for her fine work during the annual New England Water Environment Association Conference at the Boston Copley Marriott Hotel last month.