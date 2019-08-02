News Releases from Headquarters › Air and Radiation (OAR)

What They Are Saying | EPA Proposes Revisions to Clarify New Source Review Permitting Process

On Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed a rule to clarify the process for evaluating whether a New Source Review (NSR) preconstruction permit is needed when an existing major-emitting facility plans to make changes or expand. This action would reduce uncertainty and streamline regulatory obligations.

U.S. Representative Morgan Griffith (R-Va.):

“I applaud the EPA for proposing to streamline the cumbersome New Source Review permitting process. This is a common-sense change that will allow upgrades to facilities while maintaining environmental protections.

“The EPA today took a valuable step, but it does not lessen the value of legislative action on broader NSR reform. My bill, H.R. 172, the New Source Review Permitting Improvement Act, would make that reform, and I continue to call for action on it.”

America’s Power President and CEO Michelle Bloodworth:

“We are pleased that EPA is continuing its efforts to reform the New Source Review program. NSR reforms will help the coal fleet improve its efficiency and, as a result, improve its environmental performance by reducing air emissions for each kilowatt-hour of electricity generated. We look forward to EPA finalizing these reforms as soon as possible.”

American Forest & Paper Association President & CEO Donna Harman:

“We appreciate the EPA’s recognition of the need for sensible NSR accounting procedures that will provide a clear and concise approach to air permitting under the Clean Air Act. Codifying the concepts in the March 2018 PEA memo to allow increases and decreases in emissions to be counted together will exclude minor projects from a burdensome and inefficient permitting process. This NSR rule is part of a broader EPA effort to modernize an antiquated and complicated system and ensure our industry’s global competitiveness.

“We will continue to partner with stakeholders and decision makers to advance regulatory process reforms such as this to support our industry’s ability to innovate, invest and create American manufacturing jobs.”

American Wood Council President & CEO Robert Glowinski:

“EPA’s proposed rule makes common sense adjustments to NSR emissions accounting that is a win for both business and the environment. Under this rule, both emissions reductions and additions will be considered at the same time in the permitting process. We are pleased EPA is codifying these changes so states and the regulated community can rely on them.

“Under the former process, one of our wood products facilities proposed changes that would reduce energy consumption as well as comply with Boiler MACT requirements. Because of the arcane and unnecessary permitting steps, the project was delayed approximately five months, which resulted in an unnecessary continuation of emissions over that time period. This improvement, and other reforms that we hope EPA undertakes, will allow NSR to focus on truly significant projects by reducing regulatory hurdles.”

Texas Oil and Gas Association President Todd Staples:

“The EPA proposal is a common sense approach to the NSR permitting process that will allow for an accurate assessment of an emission profile. The proposed revision will reduce tedious and redundant bureaucratic protocols while continuing to ensure that regulators and permitted industry correctly assess a planned change in operations.”

US Chamber of Commerce Global Energy Institute Acting President Christopher Guith:

“Simplifying New Source Review regulations shouldn’t be controversial. For too long, manufacturing and industrial investments and upgrades have been plagued by uncertainty. These reforms will help reduce that uncertainty and enable much needed improvements in efficiency and technology. We applaud EPA’s continued efforts to clarify and simplify NSR regulations and look forward to their implementation.”