WHAT THEY ARE SAYING: New EPA Emissions Standards Will Reduce Pollution, Cut Costs, and Improve Lives

December 21, 2021

On Monday, December 20, EPA finalized the most ambitious federal greenhouse gas emissions standards for passenger cars and light trucks ever. The final standards will reduce billions of tons of climate pollution, improve public health, and save drivers money at the pump. At the same time, the standards set a strong foundation for continued momentum toward an all-electric, zero-emissions transportation future.

Leaders from across business and labor, advocacy and public health groups, and government are praising the final standards. See what they are saying:

Business and Labor Leaders

John Bozzella, President and CEO, Alliance for Automotive Innovation: “The auto industry continues to make significant progress improving fuel economy and reducing GHG emissions and is investing $330 billion in electrification by 2025. While the challenge before us is great, we are committed to achieving a cleaner, safer, and smarter future. EPA’s final rule for greenhouse gas emissions is even more aggressive than originally proposed, requiring a substantial increase in electric vehicle sales, well above the four percent of all light-duty sales today. Achieving the goals of this final rule will undoubtedly require enactment of supportive governmental policies – including consumer incentives, substantial infrastructure growth, fleet requirements, and support for U.S. manufacturing and supply chain development. Collaboration between industries across the economy and government will be essential to achieving our shared goals for a cleaner transportation future that benefits all communities and enhances U.S. economic competitiveness.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

Ford Motor Company: “We applaud EPA’s efforts to strengthen greenhouse gas emissions standards and create a consistent national plan that sets the United States on a path to a zero-emissions transportation future in alignment with the Paris Climate Agreement. For our part, Ford is committed to being fully carbon neutral worldwide no later than 2050 and is driving carbon reductions by leading the EV revolution and making big investments and breaking constraints to rapidly scale up production of the iconic, electric vehicles customers want.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

Ray Curry, President, United Auto Workers: “President Joe Biden and EPA Administrator Michael Regan have created a win-win for UAW members, the U.S. manufacturing workforce and our environment by putting into place nationwide 2023 to 2026 Model Year (MY) light-duty emission regulations that are good for our air quality, preserve and grow both American jobs and our economy. History has demonstrated that strong standards based on input from stakeholders that include American workers at the table can be an opportunity for both job retention, job creation and environmental protections. Well thought out regulations, such as the Biden Administration’s emission rules today, will promote long-term U.S. investments while they protect and expand good paying union jobs in vehicle production and advanced technologies that will allow manufacturers the flexibility necessary to meet these standards.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

Tom Kuhn, President, Edison Electric Institute (EEI): “EEI and our member companies—America’s investor-owned electric companies—commend the Biden administration for finalizing new rules to help reduce emissions from passenger and other light-duty vehicles. The transportation sector currently represents the largest source of carbon emissions in the U.S. economy, and we are committed to working with President Biden and other leaders across the administration to help build the electric vehicle charging infrastructure we need to accelerate the electrification of the transportation sector and reduce vehicle emissions.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

Volta Charging: “Proud to kick off the week with the @EPA in D.C. to support their announcement of historic greenhouse gas pollution rules for passenger vehicles. Together, we're accelerating the transition to an all-electric future — with #EV charging designed for all.” [Tweet, 12/20/21]

Carol Lee Rawn, Senior Director of Transportation, Ceres: “Our country's ability to meet U.S. climate goals and protect the health of our communities as well as the future competitiveness of the U.S. auto industry all turn on a rapid shift to electric and cleaner vehicles — a shift that requires strong emissions and fuel-economy standards. Our own Ceres research shows that they not only advance U.S. climate goals, they also carry major benefits for the auto industry, particularly suppliers. Vehicle electrification and stronger efficiency standards will support businesses and communities by reducing toxic air pollution, lowering lifetime vehicle costs, and insulating drivers from future fuel price spikes. The auto industry is already moving toward vehicle electrification, but the ambitious standards announced today will help to accelerate that transition to the speed and scale required to meet the urgency of the climate crisis, while leveling the playing field for automakers committed to electrification and clean cars.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

Environmental, Public Health, and Consumer Advocacy Organizations

Ramon Cruz, President, Sierra Club: “We applaud the EPA for listening to the public and the climate science and acting swiftly to strengthen the federal clean car standards, our nation’s most powerful tool to slash emissions. After a year marked by climate disasters that have ravaged communities across the country, from fires and extreme heat in the west, hurricanes and record low temperatures in the Gulf, and flooding in the east, it is more evident than ever that the impacts of the climate crisis are worsening. What we do now will have rippling effects for years to come. We urge the agency to get moving on the strongest possible long-term standards that rapidly accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles to protect the well-being of our communities by addressing the nation’s top source of pollution.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

Johanna Chao Kreilick, President, Union of Concerned Scientists: “The science is sending us an unmistakable message: we can, and must, reduce the emissions that are threatening the stability of our climate. And since the biggest source of these climate-endangering emissions is transportation, we have to put strong rules in place to clean up the cars and light trucks on our roads. Today’s announcement is a welcome and necessary response to this threat: these rules will deliver cleaner cars to the country’s drivers. The administration listened to the science in strengthening its proposal—and it should again listen to the science by setting its sights even higher. The new standards go a long way to undoing the damage done by the previous administration, but to stem climate catastrophe we must set our ambitions higher and demand more. We need policies that will cut global warming emissions 60 percent by 2030 and put us on a path to 100 percent electric vehicle sales. We know the industry can meet this moment. They’ve publicly ‘aspired’ to do so—but we need this administration to continue to press them to make those promises real. Climate change poses a threat that’s more undeniable with each passing day. We need policies that meet the urgency of this challenge. We call on the administration to move quickly and create much stronger standards for 2027 and beyond to build upon today’s progress.”

Fred Krupp, President, Environmental Defense Fund: “GOOD breaking news: EPA announced the most protective clean car standards our nation has ever adopted. This is a holiday gift for all Americans. They’ll save money at the pump, deliver healthier air to our communities, cut climate pollution. New standards apply to model year 2023 to 2026 new cars and passenger trucks, and correct damaging action by the past administration to unravel our clean car safeguards. Today’s innovative standards put our nation on the road to a clean transportation future where we eliminate tailpipe pollution, create new manufacturing jobs, and become global leaders in the race to zero-emitting vehicles. EPA projects sales of new zero-emitting vehicles will reach 17% in model year 2026. Today’s action is a crucial foundation for ensuring all new sales are zero-emitting vehicles by 2035, as is necessary to achieve science-based reductions in climate pollution. Now we must accelerate progress, building from today’s action. The next leg of our journey must include rigorous multipollutant standards for new cars and trucks in model year 2027 and beyond that reflect the availability of zero-emission vehicles and their economic benefits for all Americans. The next generation of standards are essential for us to reach the finish line and ultimately to have a world free from all transportation pollution. We congratulate @EPA on today’s achievement and look forward to the road ahead” [Twitter thread, 12/20/21]

Environmental Defense Fund: “BREAKING: The Environmental Protection Agency has announced new robust emissions standards for new passenger cars and trucks in model years 2023-2026. Here’s why it’s a huge deal: for clean air, for a healthy climate and to save us all money at the gas pump. The plan is a breath of fresh air. America’s tailpipes generate nitrogen oxide emissions, a main cause of unhealthy smog and particle pollution — and air pollution from vehicles disproportionately affects communities of color. The transportation sector is America’s single largest source of climate pollution, almost one-third of all U.S. emissions. More than half of that — nearly 60 percent of emissions — comes from passenger cars and trucks. We estimate that these new standards will eliminate more than three billion tons of climate pollution from vehicles by 2050. And the bottom line for drivers is significant: Americans are expected to save between $210 and $420 billion in fuel costs through 2050. While we’re excited about these short-term plans, the next leg of our journey to a clean car future must include longer-term, transformative, multipollutant standards for passenger cars and trucks in model year 2027 and beyond. In fact, we’ve dug into what that could look like. EDF analysis has found that long-term standards that eliminate tailpipe pollution from all new passenger cars and light trucks by 2035 could have life-changing benefits for Americans, including cutting climate pollution by more than 11 billion tons by 2050, preventing almost 100,000 premature deaths by 2050, saving Americans and average of $5,000 over the life of their car or truck. Our nation could get all those benefits while simultaneously growing our economy and creating well-paying American jobs. EPA should follow the welcome finalization of these necessary and valuable short-term standards by promptly creating the long-term standards our nation needs.” [Twitter thread, 12/20/21]

Abigail Dillen, President, Earthjustice: “This rule will help tackle the climate crisis and reduce dangerous air pollution in our communities. Now we need strong, long-term standards to ultimately electrify all new cars and light-duty trucks by 2035. We’ll continue to fight for standards that move us toward a zero-emissions transportation sector powered by 100% clean energy.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

Harold P. Wimmer, National President and CEO, American Lung Association: “Climate change impacts the health of every American – now and for every future generation. These greenhouse gas standards are a critical steppingstone to climate and clean air benefits that are desperately needed in communities throughout the United States. There is no time to lose in the race to prevent the worst impacts of climate change, and transitioning to zero-emission transportation is one of the best tools available. Today’s action is an important step forward that will reduce greenhouse gases and air pollution and improve lung health. The final rule provides greater emissions reductions than the agency’s initial proposal. We are pleased the EPA listened to the comments of health and medical groups that called for more protective standards. Now that EPA has finalized these cleaner cars standards, the agency must work urgently to propose and finalize stronger greenhouse gas standards for future cars and stronger emissions standards for trucks. A nationwide transition to zero-emission cars and trucks is reasonable, achievable and popular. Earlier this year, the American Lung Association released a poll showing that 74% of voters supported the federal government setting stronger standards on tailpipe emissions from passenger cars and trucks, with the amount of emissions allowed declining over time. Americans want cleaner cars. Leaders must take action at every level to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to protect health and save lives – and that includes cleaning up transportation pollution using the strongest possible standards. The Lung Association applauds EPA for finalizing today’s needed standards. Moving forward, we urge the agency to set additional standards for cars and trucks that drive the transition to zero-emission vehicles as quickly as possible, in order to secure a pollution-free future.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

Carol M. Browner, Board Chair, League of Conservation Voters: "We applaud the Biden-Harris Administration for listening to the public and swiftly delivering strong clean car standards that put us on the path to cut U.S. climate pollution in half by 2030. The rule goes a long way toward protecting communities, especially communities of color and low-income communities, from toxic traffic pollution and will deliver cost savings to families no matter what the price of gas is. It is imperative that Congress swiftly passes the Build Back Better Act and its historic investments in clean energy to inspire additional innovation from manufacturers, create good-paying union jobs, and advance electric vehicle adoption across the country. This is just the beginning – the administration must build on this comprehensive rulemaking by proposing longer term clean car standards that get us to 60% electric vehicles by 2030 and 100% electric vehicles by 2035 – achievable goals that will clean our air and fight climate change. The stakes have never been higher and the opportunity has never been greater." [Statement, 12/20/21]



Dan Lashof, Director, World Resources Institute United States: “Today the Biden administration made history by setting the strongest national vehicle emissions standards the United States has ever seen. Responding to formal comments from WRI and many others, the final rule is significantly stronger than the proposal made last August, reflecting the dynamic growth of the electric vehicle market as battery prices fall. The American people are the real winners as the new rules will reduce air pollution that harms public health and contributes to climate change, while also saving consumers money at the pump, creating good-paying American jobs and accelerating vehicle electrification across the country. Transportation is the number one source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. and rapid progress toward a 100% zero emissions vehicle future is needed to achieve the nation’s 2030 emissions target and address the climate crisis. While further action must be taken by Congress and the administration to reduce transportation emissions and ensure that the benefits of electric vehicles and clean transportation are accessible to all Americans, the new rules steer the country toward a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous future.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

Denise Stranko, Federal Executive Director, Chesapeake Bay Foundation: “CBF is pleased EPA chose the strongest emissions limits from the options it proposed in August, as we and our coalition partners recommended. The new tailpipe standards put us back on the right path after the Trump administration’s dangerous U-turn. But the immediacy of the climate crisis and protecting the health of the Bay and its tributaries demand the next set of standards do more. CBF calls on the Biden administration to propose even tougher, game-changing clean car standards for model year 2027 and beyond. That will be crucial in tackling the urgent threat of climate change, improving water quality in our rivers and streams, and protecting environmental justice communities in the Bay region and around the country.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

Jack Gillis, Executive Director, Consumer Federation of America: “Thankfully, the Administration’s reversal of Trump’s rollback of clean car standards will save financially strapped Americans money, increase the availability of electric vehicles, provide good-paying jobs, and move us toward cleaner air. Our surveys over the past decade show that consumers overwhelmingly want more energy efficient vehicles and strongly support stronger Federal standards. In addition, they understand that gas prices will continue to be volatile, especially today as they pay more than a dollar more than last year for a gallon of gas. Rigorous future standards will be critical to protecting consumer pocketbooks and continuing an aggressive effort to address climate change.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

Molly Rauch, Public Health Policy Director, Moms Clean Air Force: “Today, Moms Clean Air Force celebrates the vision and leadership of Administrator Regan and his colleagues at EPA. Moms have been urging EPA to finalize the strongest possible tailpipe pollution standards. The agency listened. That’s good news for the millions of children whose asthma is made worse by car pollution. It’s good for the Black and Latino communities that are disproportionately exposed to tailpipe pollution. It’s good for all people living near highways and around dense traffic—and suffering poor health because of it. It’s good for all the families struggling with the real-time impacts of climate change. It’s good for every parent who wants a healthy future for their children. Administrator Regan’s ambitious Clean Car Standards demonstrate a commitment to protecting those most harmed by air pollution and climate change. It is immensely gratifying to parents across the country to know that Administrator Regan cares about protecting people, core to the EPA’s historic mission. These new Clean Car Standards are a critical tool in the climate fight. Transportation is the leading source of climate pollution in the US. It is essential that we clean up cars and trucks to fight climate change. We have a lot more work to do to clean up climate pollution from cars, but today’s ambitious protections are an important step toward 100% zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. There’s not a moment to waste in cutting climate pollution from future model years. Moms are counting on Administrator Regan and EPA to keep going strong on cleaning up air and climate pollution from the transportation sector, for the sake of our children’s health.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

Sam Ricketts, Co-Director, Evergreen Action: “The EPA’s updated fuel economy and tailpipe pollution standards are a major step forward to reduce climate pollution that comes from combustion engine passenger vehicles. We are glad to see they listened to the response from stakeholders after the initial proposal in August and released standards that will do even more to protect our climate and public health. But to get the job done and meet our climate goals, EPA Administrator Regan and President Biden will have to put the pedal to the metal on their clean cars agenda. Passenger vehicles are the most climate-polluting part of the most climate-polluting sector of our economy—and the administration must use every tool at their disposal to reduce this dangerous source of greenhouse gas and toxic air pollution. That must include the investments in electric vehicle consumer incentives, manufacturing, and charging infrastructure, in the Build Back Better Act. These investments will save Americans money at the pump, and ensure US automakers and workers lead the global economy in the 21st century. And, in the next round of rulemaking, EPA Administrator Regan should design strong, enforceable standards for fuel economy and tailpipe pollution that will drive us to 100% electric vehicle sales over the coming decade.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

John Podesta, Founder and Board Chair, Center for America Progress: “This is an essential action to put us back on track after losing time and seeing more harmful emissions under the Trump administration. But the delay has cost us. Now, we must make up ground in the next round of standards for model years 2027 and beyond. To meet science-based climate targets, we must accelerate electrification and slash emissions from gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles. Clean cars and good jobs go hand in hand, and federal leadership on clean vehicles is needed to expand high-paying jobs here in the United States and to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

Louisa Plotnick, Head of Programs for North America, The Climate Group:

“We’re pleased to see the Biden administration respond to input from communities, states and businesses to strengthen the proposed federal clean car standards. As transportation is the largest source of emissions in the US, strong federal standards are key to reaching critical climate targets and improving public health. We look forward to working with the administration moving forward to accelerate the electric vehicle revolution and make electric transportation accessible for all and achieve 100% zero-emission vehicle sales for new passenger vehicles.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

GreenLatinos: “Vehicle pollution disproportionately impacts Latino communities, leading to higher rates of asthma & visits to the ER. This new rulemaking shows that @EPA knows #CleanerCars = Environmental Justice.” [Tweet, 12/20/21]

Third Way Climate & Energy Program: “This is great news from @EPA. The new rule will substantially reduce emissions & air pollution in the short term, set us up for a future powered by electric & other zero-emission vehicles, and—most importantly—help Americans save money at the gas pump.” [Tweet, 12/20/21]

Manish Bapna, President and CEO, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC): “With these clean car standards, President Biden is making crucial cuts to toxic tailpipe pollution while saving consumers money at the pump. This is also a critical step in transitioning the fleet to zero-emitting electric vehicles. With automakers now starting to shift to an electric fleet and unprecedented investments on the way for charging infrastructure, EPA must move quickly to set standards that ensure at least half of vehicle sales are zero emissions before the end of this decade. Given the climate crisis before us, we must lock in progress. There’s no time to waste.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

State Leaders

California Governor Gavin Newsom: “Tackling emissions from the transportation sector is the most impactful step we can take to fight climate change, and I applaud the Biden Administration for this important step forward on the nation’s clean car leadership. As the fifth largest economy in the world, California will continue to use our market power to accelerate the transition to a zero-emission transportation future that will clean the air, protect the health of our most vulnerable communities and create high-quality jobs. We look forward to continuing our ongoing work with federal partners to develop strong vehicle emissions standards into the next decade.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

California Attorney General Rob Bonta: “Right now, with every action we take, we’re fighting for the future of our planet. It’s that simple. Today’s announcement is an important step forward. The transportation sector still accounts for nearly one-third of all greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. These standards are critical — for reducing emissions, for driving technological innovation, and for improving air quality and protecting public health. As the Biden Administration continues to drive our nation forward, I hope these standards are just the beginning. Because it's going to take all of us, doing our part, to tackle the climate crisis and save our planet.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

New York Department of Environmental Conservation and Transportation Commission: “New York State applauds the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) announcement today on finalizing new and ambitious greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards for passenger cars and light trucks. These new federal standards fully align with and support New York State's implementation of the nation's most aggressive plan to reduce climate-altering GHG emissions through the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA). The CLCPA recognizes the State must act now to reduce emissions from the transportation sector if we are to mitigate the harmful impacts of climate on extreme weather events and public health. While this new federal standard will help states further accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles, New York urges EPA to establish a zero-emission standard for all passenger vehicles by 2035." [Statement, 12/20/21]

Michigan Department of Environment: “Improved emissions standards are good for fuel economy, climate, health and our economy. As @GovWhitmer says in Michigan, #mobility solutions are #climate solutions.” [Tweet, 12/20/21]

Colorado Energy Office: “TODAY: @EPA passenger vehicle #GHG standards are ~50% more stringent on a #GHG basis per mile than original proposed rule & are estimated to likely more than double #EV & plug-in hybrid market share nationally – for #Colorado this would mean ~20-23% market share for EVs by 2026⚡️” [Tweet, 12/20/21]

Maryland Department of the Environment: “The EPA announced fuel emissions standards for cars and light trucks will be tightened to 40 miles per gallon by the 2026 model year, replacing current standards. This action will help set Maryland back on course to the cleanest cars with tough, sensible emission standards.” [Tweet, 12/20/21]

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham: "I applaud the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration and U.S. EPA Administrator Regan in crafting strong federal rules to reduce air pollution from cars and trucks. These new requirements will protect public health by reducing emissions that cause climate change and degrade air quality across the country and right here in New Mexico, where the transportation sector is the second leading emitter of greenhouse gases. At the same time, these federal rules will save New Mexicans money at the pump as cars become more fuel efficient. This is exactly why New Mexico must pass a clean fuel standard in the upcoming legislative session. Together, the EPA and my administration are taking bold action for our economy and our climate." [Statement, 12/20/21]



New Mexico Environment Department Cabinet Secretary James Kenney: “This rule is instrumental in accelerating our transition to zero tailpipe emissions for all vehicles sold in the United States. With EPA’s action and New Mexico’s commitment to adopting both a clean fuel standard and clean car standards early next year, we’re making significant strides toward meeting our ambitious climate goals.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper: “Cleaner transportation will reduce pollution, create jobs, strengthen our economy and save consumers money. We're seeing these benefits in NC and I commend the EPA for taking the important step of finalizing these rules.” [Tweet, 12/20/21]

Taryn Finnessey, Acting Executive Director, U.S. Climate Alliance: “Strong vehicle standards protect our communities from unnecessary air pollution and fuel costs, and address the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. This rule is a critical step forward and will benefit our health, economy, and planet. Our states have been driving the transition to clean cars for many years and we look forward to working with the administration and continuing to lead.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

Hawaii Chief Energy Officer Scott Glenn: “We strongly support the Biden administration’s new federal rules to help reduce air pollution from passenger cars and light-duty trucks beginning with the 2023 model year. … The new rules will help protect public healthy by reducing emissions that degrade air quality and cause climate change.” https://twitter.com/EnergyHawaiiGov/status/1473131698086809601?s=20

Members of Congress

Delaware Senator Tom Carper, Chairman, Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works: “Today’s final rule puts the nation back on track towards a clean transportation future. This rule will set the stage for the U.S. to lead the world in automotive technology and slash greenhouse gas emissions from cars and trucks by more than three billion tons in the decades to come. Investing in clean cars is a key way we are going to save our planet and grow our economy, and the Biden Administration’s announcement today will help make that happen.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman, New Jersey Representative Frank Pallone, Jr.: “Today’s action is a tremendous step in the right direction in our fight against the climate crisis. EPA’s final rule will reduce even more climate pollution than its proposed rule, saving Americans’ money at the pump and spurring investments in building clean cars here at home. Paired with the investments in the bipartisan infrastructure law, this action will accelerate the process of transforming our transportation sector to the benefit of public health and the environment. I applaud the Biden EPA for meaningfully addressing the climate crisis once again, and I look forward to continuing to work with the administration to swiftly and ambitiously tackle climate pollution from the rest of the transportation sector.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

House Majority Leader, Maryland Representative Steny Hoyer: “I am pleased to see @EPA’s new greenhouse gas standards for passenger vehicles that will save working Americans money at the gas pump, improve public health outcomes, and combat the #ClimateCrisis by reducing emissions.” [Tweet, 12/20/21]

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, Chairman, Senate Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate, and Nuclear Safety: “These updated and strengthened vehicle emission standards take an overdue and necessary step forward in addressing the long-term harm done by the Trump administration. This rule will reduce dangerous climate pollution, while also saving consumers money on gas and protecting public health. I’m glad to see the EPA heeded my call to increase its ambition beyond the original proposal and issued a stronger final rule that will result in more savings and more climate benefits. But we must continue to raise the bar even further, particularly for the next cycle of vehicle standards. We are past the time to slowly coast forward on climate action—we need to put the pedal to the emissions-reducing metal announced today.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

California Representative Doris Matsui: “As we work to aggressively combat the climate crisis, I have been unwavering in my calls for ambitious vehicle emission standards and bold federal policies that improve air quality. Today’s announcement by the Biden Administration and the EPA is a decisive action necessary to reaching our goal of cutting U.S. climate pollution in half by 2030 and protecting the environment, communities, and our public health. After four years of reckless rollbacks by the Trump Administration, there is no time to waste. We need to advance clean transportation technology, ramp up the deployment of zero-emission electric vehicles, and make the crucial investments necessary to protect our future. This is the time to think bigger and bolder on our climate goals. I applaud the agency’s announcement and look forward to working with the Biden Administration to continue strengthening our transportation emission standards, improving air quality for communities nationwide, and achieving our goal of electric vehicles accounting for 50% of new car sales by 2030 and 100% of new sales by 2035.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

Illinois Congressman Mike Quigley: "Increasing vehicle efficiency standards will reduce pollution and prices at the pump. Today's rule from @EPA is good for the air we breathe and the consumer, all the while avoiding 3 billion tons of climate-changing emissions. This is a huge win-win for the American people!" [Tweet, 12/20/21]



Michigan Representative Debbie Dingell: “From the very beginning, strong fuel economy and emissions standards have helped keep our environment clean, reduced our dependence on foreign suppliers, and saved consumers money at the pump. We need strong emissions standards that increase year over year to ensure that we are actively combatting climate change and providing certainty to the auto industry. This rule comes at a significant time as we work to advance electric vehicle charging infrastructure and transition all forms of transportation to electric and other zero-carbon energy solutions. We need people to buy electric vehicles, and they’re not going to buy them unless they can afford them, they’re confident that the cars will have the battery range to go where they want, and chargers are readily accessible across the country. It’s all connected – we need strong emissions standards to help us make this transition effectively while encouraging the auto industry to make the vehicles of the future a way of life so that they can be more affordable and so we can continue fighting climate change, protecting American jobs, and keeping our country at the forefront of innovation and technology worldwide. I’m grateful for the Biden-Harris Administration and EPA Administrator Regan’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and setting the United States on a path to maintain our competitiveness. I’ve been bringing the auto industry, auto workers, and environmentalists together for a while now, and we must continue to work together to buttress this technology and protect the environment.” [Statement, 12/20/21]

New York Representative Jerry Nadler: “I applaud @EPA for taking swift action to curb emissions in the transportation sector, the leading source of climate pollution in the US. These new standards will deliver healthier air for our communities and save Americans’ money at the pump.” [Tweet, 12/20/21]