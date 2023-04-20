The Williams Companies and Related Entities Resolve Clean Air Act Violations at Alabama Natural Gas Processing Plant and 14 Other Facilities

ATLANTA (April 20, 2023) – Today, the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, the states of Alabama, Colorado, West Virginia and Wyoming, and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality announced a settlement that will reduce pollution at 15 natural gas processing plants, including the Mobile Bay natural gas processing plant in Coden, Alabama.

Under the settlement with The Williams Companies, Inc. and several of its subsidiaries and its successor at the Ignacio Gas Plant, Harvest Four Corners, LLC, the companies will spend an estimated $8.5 million to strengthen leak detection and repair practices and significantly reduce emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), methane, and other pollutants. Williams will also pay a $3.75 million civil penalty and the companies will complete two projects to mitigate the harm caused by their past violations.

“EPA continues to deliver cleaner air through rigorous enforcement of the Clean Air Act,” said Acting Assistant Administrator Larry Starfield for EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. “Leaks from valves, pumps and connectors at natural gas processing plants and emissions from compressor stations are a significant source of harmful air pollution. We will continue to hold these companies accountable and work to reduce these unlawful emissions into the atmosphere.”

"It is important that facilities comply with Clean Air Act requirements to ensure that people in the surrounding communities are able to enjoy healthy air quality," said EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman. “Today’s agreement is a win for the people of Alabama and demonstrates our collective dedication to pursue violations of laws that are critical to protecting public health and bring companies into compliance.”

The other facilities covered by the settlement are:

Ignacio natural gas processing plant on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation near La Plata County, Colorado;

Parachute Creek natural gas processing plant in Parachute, Colorado;

Willow Creek natural gas processing plant in Rifle, Colorado;

Conway Fractionator plant in McPherson, Kansas;

Larose natural gas processing plant in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana;

Paradis Fractionation plant in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana;

Harrison Hub Fractionation Plant in Scio, Ohio;

Kensington natural gas processing plant in Kensington, Ohio;

Markham natural gas processing plant near Markham, Texas;

Moundsville Fractionator plant and Oak Grove natural gas processing plant in Moundsville, West Virginia;

Fort Beeler gas processing plant in Cameron, West Virginia;

Echo Springs natural gas processing plant in Wamsutter, Wyoming; and

Opal natural gas processing plant in Opal, Wyoming

The settlement was filed today in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado along with a complaint that alleges the companies violated leak detection and repair requirements in federal, state and tribal clean air laws, resulting in excess emissions of VOCs, which lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, and other harmful pollutants like methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, to the atmosphere. Ozone contributes to serious public health concerns, including respiratory illness, aggravation of existing heart disease, and temporary breathing difficulty for people with asthma. Young children and the elderly are especially sensitive to these impacts.

Under the settlement, the companies will improve existing and/or install new control technologies that minimize VOC emissions at the 15 natural gas processing plants. The companies agreed to use optical gas imaging technology to improve the visual detection of leaks, and committed to conducting audits, reviewing compliance with leak detection and repair requirements, repairing leaking equipment faster and improve staff training for leak detection and repair. When fully implemented, the overall settlement will reduce ozone-producing air pollution by an estimated 696 tons per year and greenhouse gases by 29,350 tons per year.

The companies further agreed to implement two projects to mitigate the harm caused by their past violations and the resulting excess emissions. Williams will perform equipment leak monitoring and repair leaks at 80 compressor stations in Louisiana, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming that are not otherwise subject to leak detection and repair requirements. Harvest will evaluate the flare equipment at the Ignacio Gas Plant located on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation and, if necessary, install new monitoring equipment for optimal flare performance and control efficiency.

The consent decree, lodged with the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final court approval.

