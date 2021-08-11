Work to start in September at Peoples Gas Crawford Station in Chicago

Federal officials will provide updates, answer questions at August 17 virtual public meeting

August 11, 2021

Contact Information 312-965-8901 Rachel Bassler ( linduska.rachel@epa.gov

CHICAGO (August 11, 2021) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that work will begin in September to clean up contaminated soil from Peoples Gas Crawford Station parcels, a former manufactured gas plant at 4358 W. 35th Place in Chicago.

The current property owner, Peoples Gas, will clean up the “G” and “V” parcels over the next year by removing the top 4-8 feet of soil and disposing it offsite. Remaining soil will be treated in-place to a depth of 16-21 feet. The treated soil will then be covered with clean gravel. Treating the soil in place is estimated to reduce truck traffic to dispose soil offsite by approximately 65%. Peoples Gas has been cleaning up soils at Crawford Station parcels since 2012 under EPA’s supervision. The company is currently working with EPA on the investigation of the entire site.

From the mid-19th through the mid-20th centuries, manufactured gas plants used coal, oil and other materials to produce gas for heating, lighting and cooking. Spills and leaks of tar, oil, and sludge and the disposal of purifier and acidic waste have polluted soil and groundwater at many former plants.

On Tuesday, August 17, EPA will hold a virtual public meeting to discuss the upcoming cleanup and answer questions from residents. Details on the virtual meeting are below:

When: Tuesday, August 17

Time: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

To join: Online: https://bit.ly/3kB1cuT, or, by phone: 877-475-4499

You will be instructed to provide the meeting ID and passcode listed below whether you join online or by phone: ID: 984 9676 2693, Passcode: 126962

You can also join the meeting and find more information by going to www.epa.gov/superfund/peoples-gas-crawford and click on the posted link.

###