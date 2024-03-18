16th annual Fix a Leak Week reminds businesses to reduce water waste

March 18, 2024

WASHINGTON — Today, March 18, 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) WaterSense program is celebrating the 16th annual Fix a Leak Week. Minor leaks account for nearly one trillion gallons of water wasted each year in U.S. homes. During the third week of March each year, WaterSense and its utility, government, retail, builder, and manufacturer partners remind consumers and businesses to look for leaks and make simple repairs to save water.

“Common water leaks around your home include worn toilet flappers, dripping faucets, and leaking showerheads—all of which can be fixed with a little do-it-yourself effort,” said EPA Office of Wastewater Management Director Dr. Andrew Sawyers. “The average household’s leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water wasted every year—the amount of water needed to wash 300 loads of laundry—and could be adding as much as 10% to your water bill.”

Participating in Fix a Leak Week is simple. Take 10 minutes each day during Fix a Leak Week to look for leaks and save water using the following tips:

Check your water meter before and after a two-hour period when no water is being used. If the meter does not read exactly the same, there is probably a leak.

Place a drop of food coloring in the tank at the back of the toilet. If color shows up in the bowl in 5-10 minutes, there’s a leak; flush afterward to avoid staining the tank.

If the rubber flapper in your toilet tank is more than five years old, replace it with a new one, as worn flappers can cause toilets to run or have silent leaks.

Check faucet washers and gaskets for wear and replace them if necessary. Leaky showerhead connections can be tightened using pipe tape and a wrench.

Outside, check hose spigots for drips and look for broken or missing sprinkler heads in your irrigation system.

For plumbing and irrigation fixtures that cannot be repaired, EPA recommends replacing them with products that have earned the WaterSense label. WaterSense-labeled products are independently certified to use at least 20% less water and perform as well or better than standard models. For more information on finding and fixing leaks, visit EPA's Fix a Leak Week website.

Background

WaterSense, a partnership program sponsored by EPA, helps preserve the nation’s water supply by offering the public advice on simple ways to use less water. The WaterSense label makes it easy to choose products, homes, and services that deliver affordable water savings and performance. More than 42,000 models of toilets, showerheads, faucets/faucet accessories, urinals, irrigation controllers, and spray sprinkler bodies have earned the WaterSense label. Learn more about WaterSense and follow them on X and Facebook.