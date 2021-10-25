20 Pennsylvania School Districts Eligible for $300,000 Electric School Bus Rebates

PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 25, 2021) – American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) funds are now available from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for electric school bus rebates as part of an effort to address disproportionate environmental or public health harms and risks to children in 20 Pennsylvania school districts.

The 2021 ARP Electric School Bus Rebates offers $7 million to eligible school districts and private fleet owners for the replacement of old diesel school buses with new electric ones. Selected applicants that scrap and replace their old diesel buses with new electric buses will receive a rebate of $300,000 per bus. School districts must apply for the funds no later than 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5.

Eligibility requirements must be met for school districts to apply for the ARP electric school bus rebates; visit: ARP Electric School Bus Rebates Eligibility List.

The School Districts in Pennsylvania that are eligible to apply for the ARP electric school bus rebates include:

Aliquippa School District

Allentown City School District

Brownsville Area School District

Chester-Upland School District

Clairton City School District

Duquesne City School District

Erie City School District PA Farrell Area School District

Greater Johnstown School District

Hanover Area School District

Harrisburg City School District

Jeannette City School District

New Kensington-Arnold School District

Philadelphia City School District

Reading School District

Salisbury-Elk Lick School District

Steelton-Highspire School District

Sto-Rox School District

Wilkes-Barre Area School District

Wilkinsburg Borough School District

York City School District

For more information visit https://www.epa.gov/dera/2021-american-rescue-plan-arp-electric-school-bus-rebates