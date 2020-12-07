News Releases from Region 01

$2.8 Million in Grants Awarded in New England to Improve the Health of Long Island Sound

Twenty-four grants awarded to projects in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont

Long Island Sound Watershed, New York (December 7, 2020) – Today, top federal and state environmental officials from New England announced 24 grants totaling $2.8 million to local governments, nongovernmental organizations and community groups to improve Long Island Sound. The grants are matched by $2.3 million from the grantees resulting in $5.1 million in funding for conservation around the Long Island Sound watershed.

Work funded through the Long Island Sound Futures Fund (LISFF) has shown how projects led by local groups and communities make a difference in improving water quality and restoring habitat around the Long Island Sound watershed. The grant program combines funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF).

"Long Island Sound is vital to local communities, economies and ecosystems, and these grants will greatly benefit the Sound for years to come," said EPA New England Regional Administrator Dennis Deziel. "Protecting and restoring Long Island Sound requires a watershed-wide approach and EPA is proud to again support diverse and innovative projects in five of the states that comprise the Sound's watershed."

The LISFF 2020 grants will reach more than 670,000 residents through environmental education programs and conservation projects. Water quality improvement projects will treat 5.4 million gallons of stormwater, install 23,000-square-feet of green infrastructure and prevent 3,000 pounds of nitrogen from entering Long Island Sound. The projects will also open 3.7 river miles and restore 108 acres of coastal habitat for fish and wildlife.

Representative Rosa DeLauro, Co-chair of the Long Island Sound Caucus, added: "The Long Island Sound is one of our most treasured natural resources, and it is vital that we continue to support programs and services that maintain its health and vitality. Having grown up on its shores, the Sound has always held a special place with me, and I am so proud to have the opportunity to work to ensure that its beaches and waters remain places for children and families to enjoy. We have made extraordinary strides, but issues with sewer overflows, stormwater runoff, and other climate change issues challenge us to do more – and so we will. As one of the Long Island Sound Caucus leaders, and the incoming Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, which is the committee that has jurisdiction over all discretionary funding, I am thrilled to have helped provide this funding for a revitalized Long Island Sound. I remain committed to working with NFWF and EPA and with my Congressional colleagues, and the many Long Island Sound advocates here today doing this critical conservation work."

"The Long Island Sound is a regional and national treasure, as well as a critical economic, recreational and environmental resource. The $3.8 million investment in these 38 programs throughout the Long Island Sound Watershed will allow us to continue to improve the health and vitality of the Sound" said Representative Lee Zeldin, Co-Chair of the Long Island Sound Caucus. "These community projects will make a real difference in continuing our progress towards cleaning up Long Island Sound. The partnerships funded by today's grants show our commitment to the health of the Sound and to ensuring that our children and grandchildren can enjoy it for generations to come."

"In the last 15 years, we have made incredible strides reducing nitrogen loads, restoring habitat, improving water quality, and involving and educating the public about the Long Island Sound. That progress is a direct result of smart investments and an all hands-on deck approach from stakeholders. This $3.8 million investment shows we are committed to protecting the future health and waterways of the Long Island Sound," said Representative Thomas Suozzi, Co-Chair of the Long Island Sound Caucus. "The Long Island Sound is our 'National Park.' I grew up swimming and fishing here, and I've raised my children in and around the bays and harbors of the Long Island Sound. Preserving and protecting our most precious resource has, and always will be, a priority of mine. As Co-chair of the Long Island Sound Caucus, I have helped increase funding for the Long Island Sound by 500% since I have been in Congress and I will keep fighting to protect the Sound and all its beauty."

"Estuaries and their surrounding lands and waters represent some of the most productive ecosystems in the world," said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. "Through 15 years of grant-making, the Long Island Sound Futures Fund has supported projects to improve the Sound by fostering environmental stewardship and public awareness and education, restoring habitat for fish and wildlife, preventing pollution, and enhancing the resilience of coastal communities."

The Long Island Sound Study initiated the LISFF in 2005 through the EPA's Long Island Sound Office and NFWF. Prior to this year's grants, the LISFF invested $23 million in 450 projects. The program has generated an additional $40 million in grantee match, for a total conservation impact of $63 million for regional and local projects. The projects have added 105 river miles for fish passage, restored 773 acres of critical fish and wildlife habitat, treated 200 million gallons of pollution, and educated and engaged 3 million people in protection and restoration of the Sound. For more information about LISFF accomplishments follow the link to Long Island Sound 15 Years of Conservation Success (PDF) (30 pp, 7.7 MB, About PDF).Exit

"Investing in our coastal marshes pays off -- they protect property and infrastructure from flooding, provide clean water, and support fishery, recreation and tourism industries," said Sharon Marino, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service North Atlantic-Appalachian assistant regional director. "We're pleased to ​contribute funding to projects this year that will ​also help the saltmarsh sparrow, a bird whose drastic declines demand urgent efforts to save our salt marshes. Together, we can ​begin to turn the tide for this species and others."

"Connecticut DEEP is committed to preserving and protecting Long Island Sound and the rivers that flow to it for the benefit of all who live, work, and recreate in its watershed," said Katie Dykes, Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. "This year, we are honored to celebrate the awarding of over $1.8 million in grants to 16 recipients in Connecticut, which also leverage over $1.45 million in local funding. These projects will protect and improve the health of Long Island Sound by promoting habitat restoration, equitable access to the outdoors, sustainable resilient communities, and water quality improvements."

Long Island Sound is an estuary that provides economic and recreational benefits to millions of people while also providing habitat for more than 1,200 invertebrates, 170 species of fish and dozens of species of migratory birds.

The grant projects contribute to a healthier Long Island Sound for everyone, from nearby area residents to those at the furthest reaches of the Sound. All 9 million people who live, work and play in the watershed impacting the Sound can benefit from and help build on the progress that has already been made.

LONG ISLAND SOUND FUTURES FUND 2020 PROJECTS IN NEW ENGLAND

GRANTS IN CONNECTICUT

Project Title: Restoring Great Meadows Marsh on Long Island Sound

Grantee: National Audubon Society (Audubon Connecticut)

Project Area: Stewart B. McKinney National Wildlife Refuge, Connecticut

LISFF Grant Funds: $499,974

Grantee Matching Funds: $500,249

Total Conservation Impact: $1,000,223

Restore 40 acres of salt marsh and other coastal habitats at Stewart B. McKinney National Wildlife Refuge's Great Meadows Marsh in Stratford, Connecticut.

Project Title: Fish Passage on the Bulkley Pond Dam

Grantee: Aspetuck Land Trust

Project Area: Bulkley Pond Dam, Sasco Brook, Fairfield and Westport, Connecticut

LISFF Grant Funds: $143,300

Grantee Matching Funds: $95,700

Total Conservation Impact: $239,000

Remove a barrier to fish passage at Bulkley Pond Dam, Sasco Brook in Fairfield and Westport, Connecticut.

Project Title: Ensuring a Resilient Coastal Forest to Address Changing Climate in Southeastern Connecticut

Grantee: University of Connecticut

Project Area: Hoffman Evergreen Preserve, Stonington, Connecticut

LISFF Grant Funds: $57,144

Grantee Matching Funds: $33,600

Total Conservation Impact: $90,744

Deliver a comprehensive strategy of coastal forest management at the Hoffman Evergreen Preserve in Stonington, Connecticut.

Project Title: Restoration and Stewardship of Coastal Forest and Dune at the Smith Hubbell Wildlife Sanctuary

Grantee: Connecticut Audubon Society

Project Area: The Smith Hubbell Wildlife Sanctuary Milford, Connecticut

LISFF Grant Funds: $44,468

Grantee Matching Funds: $45,474

Total Conservation Impact: $89,942

Restore coastal beach/dune and forest habitat at the Smith Hubbell Wildlife Sanctuary, Milford Point, Connecticut.

Project Title: Planning for a "Nature Based" Living Shoreline at the Mouth of the Housatonic River

Grantee: Sacred Heart University

Project Area: Housatonic River, Stratford, Connecticut

LISFF Grant Funds: $67,610

Grantee Matching Funds: $75,000

Total Conservation Impact: $142,610

Create a permit-ready design for a living shoreline at the mouth of the Housatonic River in Stratford, Connecticut.

Project Title: Planning for a Nature-Like Fishway for Long Pond Dam

Grantee: Connecticut Fund for the Environment/Save the Sound

Project Area: Long Pond Dam, Whitford Brook, Ledyard, Connecticut

LISFF Grant Funds: $172,000

Grantee Matching Funds: $85,964

Total Conservation Impact: $257,964

Develop a plan to install fish passage on Long Pond Dam, Whitford Brook, Ledyard, Connecticut.

Project Title: Hepburn Living Shoreline Project

Grantee: Connecticut River Watershed Council, Inc.

Project Area: Borough of Fenwick, Connecticut

LISFF Grant Funds: $226,026

Grantee Matching Funds: $175,000

Total Conservation Impact: $401,026

Construct a living shoreline along a barrier spit on Long Island Sound in Fenwick, Connecticut.

Project Title: Rapid Action Plans to Deliver Green Infrastructure in Coastal Connecticut Communities

Grantee: University of Connecticut

Project Area: Farm River, Branford River and Neck River watersheds, Connecticut

LISFF Funds: $272,376

Grantee Matching Funds: $136,254

Total Conservation Impact: $408,630

Develop and implement five green infrastructure projects and provide guidance to local government in communities of the South-Central Basin of Connecticut.

Project Title: Watershed Planning to Reduce Water Pollution in the Pootatuck River Basin of Long Island Sound

Grantee: Town of Newtown

Project Area: Pootatuck River watershed, Newtown, Connecticut

LISFF Grant Funds: $29,216

Grantee Matching Funds: $15,717

Total Conservation Impact: $44,933

Develop a watershed plan for the Pootatuck watershed in Newtown, Connecticut.

Project Title: Still River Watershed Plan Implementation: Brookfield Public Works Stormwater Retrofit

Grantee: Town of Brookfield, Connecticut

Project Area: Brookfield, Connecticut

LISFF Grant Funds: $24,299

Grantee Matching Funds: $13,150

Total Conservation Impact: $37,458

Develop design plans and secure permits for a green infrastructure retrofit at the public works facility in Brookfield, Connecticut.

Project Title: Share the Shore with Shorebirds: A Coastal Stewardship Program

Grantee: National Audubon Society (Audubon Connecticut)

Project Area: Coastal Connecticut

LISFF Funds: $75,285

Matching Funds: $77,168

Total Conservation Impact: $152,453

Provide education and deliver targeted stewardship of American oystercatcher and other migratory shorebirds and habitat along Connecticut's Long Island Sound coast.

Project Title: Community Conservation Stewardship in New Haven

Grantee: Neighborhood Housing Services of New Haven

Project Area: Newhallville neighborhood and Beaver Ponds Park, New Haven, Connecticut

LISFF Grant Funds: $17,812

Grantee Matching Funds: $24,219

Total Conservation Impact: $42,031

Conduct environmental education and community stewardship projects in New Haven, Connecticut.

Project Title: City of New London Watershed Management Plan

Grantee: City of New London, Connecticut

Project Area: New London, Connecticut

LISFF Grant Funds: $50,000

Grantee Matching Funds: $50,000

Total Conservation Impact: $100,000

Develop a watershed management plan in for New London, Connecticut.

Project Title: A Plastic Free Long Island Sound Program

Grantee: Sea Research Foundation

Project Area: The Mystic Aquarium and Groton, New London, Colchester, Stonington, and Norwich, Connecticut

LISFF Grant Funds: $48,042

Grantee Matching Funds: $32,288

Total Conservation Impact: $80,330

Conduct a Long Island Sound-based educational program about the impact of plastic pollution at the Mystic Aquarium and surrounding communities in Connecticut.

Project Title: Water Quality Monitoring to Improve Fairfield County Waterways and Long Island Sound-VI

Grantee: Earthplace – The Nature Discovery Center

Project Location: Norwalk River Watershed, Connecticut

LISFF Funds: $73,890

Grantee Matching Funds: $56,646

Total Conservation Impact: $130,536

Conduct water quality monitoring to help improve nine waterways affected by pollution in Fairfield County, Connecticut.

GRANTS IN MASSACHUSETTS

Project Title: Planning to Reduce Nitrogen Pollution and Improve Water Quality in Long Island Sound

Grantee: City of Chicopee

Project Area: Water Pollution Control Facility, Chicopee, Massachusetts

LISFF Grant Funds: $14,738

Grantee Matching Funds: $14,737

Total Conservation Impact: $29,475

Prepare a study to identify low-cost improvements to reduce nitrogen pollution from a water pollution control facility in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

Project Title: Reducing Nitrogen into Long Island Sound at the Springfield Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility

Grantee: Springfield Water and Sewer Commission

Project Area: Springfield, Massachusetts

LISFF Funds: $290,385

Matching Funds: $168,000

Total Conservation Impact: $458,385

Install instruments to enhance nitrogen removal at the Springfield Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Project Title: Green Infrastructure to Reduce Nitrogen Pollution at Montague Town Hall

Grantee: Town of Montague, Planning Department

Project Area: Village of Turners Falls, Massachusetts

LISFF Grant Funds: $10,642

Grantee Matching Funds: $5,899

Total Conservation Impact: $16,541

Construct green infrastructure at Town Hall near the Connecticut River in Turners Falls, Massachusetts.

GRANTS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE & VERMONT

Project Title: Restoring Riverbanks to Reduce Nitrogen

Grantee: Connecticut River Watershed Council

Project Area: Upper Connecticut River in Coos County to Hinsdale in Cheshire County, New Hampshire

LISFF Grant Funds: $281,063

Grantee Matching Funds: $281,900

Total Conservation Impact: $532,963

Install bioengineered streambank stabilization and riparian restoration projects in Coos and Cheshire counties in New Hampshire.

Project Title: Planning for Pocket Wetland Restoration to Prevent Nitrogen Pollution from Farms

Grantee: Vermont Association of Conservation Districts

Project Area: Connecticut River Basin, Vermont

LISFF Grant Funds: $49,925

Grantee Matching Funds: $49,925

Total Conservation Impact: $99,850

Develop 14 watershed plans to identify high-priority areas to restore pocket wetlands in agricultural fields in Vermont's Connecticut River Basin.

Project Title: Planning for Cover Cropping to Reduce Nitrogen

Grantee: Essex County Natural Resources Conservation District

Project Area: Upper Connecticut River Basin, Essex County, Vermont

LISFF Grant Funds: $24,520

Grantee Matching Funds: $24,776

Total Conservation Impact: $49,296

Develop a cover cropping species mix, planting strategy and methods for monitoring reductions in nitrogen from farm runoff in Essex County, Connecticut.

Project Title: Incentivizing Ecological Restoration and Best Management Practices on Vermont Farmland

Grantee: Vermont Land Trust

Project Area: Connecticut River Watershed, Vermont

LISFF Grant Funds: $199,477

Grantee Matching Funds: $125,000

Total Conservation Impact: $324,477

Produce ecological assessments and riparian/wetland restoration plans for 12 farmland conservation projects and an associated plan for a market-based financing model in the Connecticut River Watershed in Vermont.

MULTI-STATE GRANTS

Project Title: Stakeholder Engagement and Planning for Eelgrass Protection on Fishers Island

Grantee: Henry L. Ferguson Museum

Project Area: Fishers Island, New York and New London County, Connecticut

LISFF Funds: $44,798

Grantee Matching Funds: $33,661

Total Conservation Impact: $78,459

Deliver an education program to stakeholder communities presenting scenarios for eelgrass protection at Fishers Island, New York and New London, Connecticut.

Project Title: Deploying a Nitrogen Reclamation Project in the Long Island Sound Watershed

Grantee: Rich Earth Institute

Project Area: Rockingham, Windham County, Vermont, Franklin County, Massachusetts and Cheshire County, New Hampshire

LISFF Grant Funds: $96,734

Grantee Matching Funds: $167,500

Total Conservation Impact: $264,234

Enhance the deployment of nitrogen reclamation technology in Windham County, Vermont, Franklin County, Massachusetts and Cheshire County, New Hampshire.