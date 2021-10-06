Up to $300,000 in environmental education grants are available for local projects in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington

October 6, 2021

Contact Information 206-553-2160 Suzanne Skadowski ( skadowski.suzanne@epa.gov

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that up to $3 million in funding for local environmental education grants is now available under the 2021 Environmental Education Local Grant Program. EPA will award grants in each of EPA’s 10 Regions, for no less than $50,000 and no more than $100,000 each, for a total of 30-40 grants nationwide. The total estimated funding in EPA's Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington, is up to $300,000.

“Tackling the climate crisis and delivering on our health and environmental protection mission requires engaged and informed local partners," said Administrator Michael S. Regan. “When we equip communities with the right tools to raise awareness and advance environmental education, it benefits everybody. That’s why I encourage our local partners across the country to apply for the 2021 Environmental Education Local Grants Program.”

The 2021 Environmental Education Local Grant Program includes support for projects that reflect the intersection of environmental issues with climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies, preventing future water quality and human health issues, in addition to other environmental topics. Funded projects will increase public awareness of those topics and help participants to develop the skills needed to make informed decisions.

Details about grant funding and eligibility requirements for applicants in EPA's Region 10, covering Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington, can be found in the Environmental Education Local Grants Program for Region 10 -- Solicitation Notice for 2021 (PDF). Region 10 expects to award three or four grants for no less than $50,000, and no more than $100,000 each. Applications are due Dec. 6, 2021

Through this grant program, EPA intends to provide financial support for projects that design, demonstrate, and/or disseminate environmental education practices, methods, or techniques, that will serve to increase environmental literacy and encourage behavior that will benefit the environment in local communities, especially in underserved communities. EPA recognizes underserved communities as people or communities of color, Tribal and Indigenous populations that may be disproportionately impacted by environmental harms and risks, high-poverty areas, persistent poverty counties, and Title 1 schools for this grant program.

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2 and $3.5 million in grant funding per year under this program, supporting more than 3,800 grants and making the grant program one of the most utilized in the agency.

The full list of grants solicitation notices are available on Grants.gov and on EPA’s Environmental Education (EE) Grant Solicitation Notice page.

The Office of Environmental Education will also host two webinars in the coming weeks on how to write a competitive application and to address commonly asked questions.

Find background information and resources for applicants on the Environmental Education (EE) Grants website.