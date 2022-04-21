Administrator Regan to Join Secretary Raimondo, Congressman Clyburn, and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Landrieu, to Highlight Infrastructure Needs in Rural South Carolina

April 21, 2022

COLUMBIA, SC (April 21, 2022) — On Friday, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan and Congressman James E. Clyburn will join U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Senior Advisor to the President and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to rebuilding America’s infrastructure in rural communities. This event will highlight federal funding opportunities available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for communities in South Carolina.

In the morning, the Administrator, Congressman, and the Implementation Coordinator will tour the Orangeburg water treatment plant and railroad corner redevelopment project, followed by a roundtable with local stakeholders to address water infrastructure needs and discuss federal efforts to ensure residents have access to clean, reliable water. The Administrator, Congressman and Implementation Coordinator will also join students at Claflin University to discuss the importance of strengthening the relationship between Historically Black Colleges and Universities and federal agencies.

Later that day, the Administrator, Secretary, Congressman, and Implementation Coordinator will tour the Orangeburg County Library’s community conference center and host a roundtable discussion to hear from local leaders on the importance of having accessible and affordable broadband in their communities.

Press is invited join the Administrator, Secretary, Congressman, and Implementation Coordinator at the end for media availability.

WHO: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan

U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo

Congressman James E. Clyburn

Senior Advisor to the President and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu

WHAT: Media availability and site tour

WHEN: Friday, April 22 at 1:30pm

WHERE: Orangeburg County Library

1645 Russell Street

Orangeburg, SC 29115