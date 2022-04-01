Administrator Regan Leads OECD Meeting on Climate, Environmental Justice, Plastics

April 1, 2022

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan co-chaired a historic meeting of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development environment ministers where nations committed to shared goals to address climate change, combatting plastic pollution, and environmental justice and equity. This is the first time OECD environment ministers, representing the 38 member nations, have met in six years and the first time EPA has chaired the meeting in more than 30 years. Ministers also condemned Russia’s actions in Ukraine and affirmed support for the people and democratically elected leadership of Ukraine.

“In the earliest days of this Administration, President Biden recommitted the United States to global leadership when it comes to climate and the environment, and EPA is aggressively following through,” said Administrator Michael S. Regan. “EPA’s leadership at the OECD allowed us to carry forward our international priorities on climate, environmental justice, and more. Across the globe we know that vulnerable communities are often impacted first and worst by pollution and climate impacts, and the OECD will be leading the way in undertaking work dedicated to environmental justice and equity.

“The OECD’s 38 member nations are brought together by our shared values and our belief in democracy, market-oriented economies, human rights, transparency, and the need to build a greener, more inclusive future,” said U.S. Ambassador to the OECD Jack Markell. “Working together, we are finding global solutions to global challenges, and we are taking strong, urgent, and transformative action.”

At the meeting, the United States endorsed the inaugural work program on environmental justice developed by the OECD with strong support from EPA. This is the first time an international organization will be taking on this work, which will include a review of how different countries define environmental justice, development of a Community of Practice to connect environmental justice experts from different countries, and development of a report on the economic impacts of environmental justice.



At the meeting, Administrator Regan led a session dedicated to environmental justice. This follows the announcement earlier this week of EPA’s international priorities, which for the first time includes a specific focus on environmental justice and equity.

In a declaration issued following the meeting, which was themed “Ensuring a Resilient Healthy Environment for All,” ministers:

Committed to developing and implementing effective and ambitious environmental and climate strategies aimed at achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including through accelerated action in this critical decade with a view to keeping the limit of 1.5°C temperature increase within reach.

Invited the OECD to strengthen its environmental work by deepening analysis of the distributional effects of national environmental policies, considering social and gender dimensions, and national approaches to environmental justice, with a goal of improving equality and equity, fairness, inclusiveness, citizens’ awareness and their meaningful engagement.

Noted with appreciation the key findings from the OECD’s Global Plastics Outlook: Economic Drivers, Environmental Impacts and Policy Options and committed to comprehensive and coherent life-cycle approaches to tackle plastic pollution including in the marine environment, and promote co-operation with relevant initiatives internationally, where appropriate.

At the OECD meeting, Administrator Regan held bilateral conversations on shared goals regarding climate, pollution, and environmental justice with counterparts from France, Germany, Israel and Brazil.

Administrator Regan also engaged with students from around the globe during an event hosted by Sciences Po, an international research university, where he delivered remarks on climate change, democracy, and environmental justice before taking questions on a range of topics, including how to advance climate action, delivering environmental justice, and environmental education.



Background



Perchlorate is commonly used in solid rocket propellants, munitions, fireworks, and airbag initiators for vehicles, matches, and signal flares. Perchlorate may occur naturally, particularly in arid regions such as the southwestern U.S., and can be found as a byproduct in hypochlorite solutions used for treating drinking water and nitrate salts used to produce fertilizers, explosives, and other products.



In July 2020, EPA made a final determination that perchlorate is not found in drinking water with a frequency and at levels of public health concern to support a meaningful opportunity for health risk reduction through a national perchlorate drinking water regulation. EPA’s review of the perchlorate 2020 final action was completed in accordance with the Executive Order 13990. Today’s action is consistent with EPA’s previous decision.