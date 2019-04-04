News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Administrator Wheeler Announces Auto Manufacturing Sector Snapshot from Smart Sectors Program at DC Auto Show

PHOTO EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler speaks at the 2019 Washington Auto Show media day.

WASHINGTON (April 4, 2019) — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler unveiled a sector snapshot showcasing the Automotive Manufacturing sector at the Washington Auto Show in Washington, D.C. Developed by EPA’s Smart Sectors Program, the sector snapshots tool features an interactive, web-based application (or “app”) that shows comprehensive, historical environmental and economic performance on a sector basis and allows users to visualize the data and choose different combinations of parameters.

“The new sector snapshot shows that the automotive manufacturing industry has made substantial environmental progress over the last two decades, while also creating valuable jobs and contributing to our nation’s economic growth,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “This Smart Sectors data will help the public, the regulated community, and our state and local partners gain a common understanding of sector performance that will better inform environmental policies moving forward.”

“The sector snapshots shine a bright light on environmental performance, and automakers appreciate the opportunity to highlight their significant progress,” said Dave Schwietert, Interim President & CEO, Auto Alliance. “These gains are seen not only with manufacturing facilities, but also with light-duty vehicle efficiencies that consumers benefit from when they buy a new automobile. Effective public policy and regulatory requirements require that all stakeholders work from the same sets of sound data to yield attainable goals, and the sector snapshots help illuminate the gains that the auto sector and others continue to make. This is good for our customers, who want cleaner, more energy-efficient cars that are also safe and affordable, and it is best for the 10 million Americans dependent on the auto sector for their paychecks.”

“Over the last 15 years, international automakers' production of cars and trucks in the U.S. has increased by 84 percent, and our 31 U.S. manufacturing facilities account for almost half the vehicles built in this country,” said John Bozzella, President & CEO of the Association of Global Automakers. “All told, international automakers have more than 500 facilities in operation across 37 states. And even as we have expanded, by every measure, environmental stewardship has improved: energy and resource consumption per unit of production, stationary emissions, rates of reuse and recycling, and more, along with our ongoing commitment to improving vehicle emissions and efficiency.”

EPA’s Smart Sectors Program developed the sector snapshots app using public data from EPA and other federal sources, offering users access to information about general sector characteristics, environmental performance indicators, and economic data through interactive graphics. Users can select environmental and economic indicators individually, or paired combinations of indicators, to view trends over time.



The first modules released in September of 2018 showcased three sectors: iron and steel, chemical manufacturing, and utilities and power generation. The program plans to release modules for other sectors participating in the Smart Sectors program on a rolling basis.

For more information about the EPA’s Smart Sectors program or to access the sector snapshots, visit: https://epa.gov/smartsectors/sector-snapshots

EPA Smart Sectors is a partnership program that provides a platform to collaborate with regulated sectors and develop sensible approaches that better protect the environment and public health. To learn more about the program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartsectors

The Auto Alliance represents automakers who build 70% of all cars and light trucks sold in the United States.

The Association of Global Automakers represents the U.S. operations of international motor vehicle manufacturers, original equipment suppliers, automotive technology companies, and other automotive-related trade associations.