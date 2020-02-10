An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from Region 04

Advisory: EPA Region 4 to Hold Information Session for Residents of Chattanooga

02/10/2020
Contact Information: 
Jason McDonald (mcdonald.jason@epa.gov)
404-562-9203, 404-562-8400

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (February 10, 2020) — On Tuesday, February 11, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 will hold a public information session in Chattanooga concerning the Chattanooga Southside Lead Superfund Site.
 

WHO:       U.S. EPA Region 4 Superfund Program

WHAT:     Presentation on the history of the Site, the health effects of lead, the sampling method used,
                   the sampling and remediation processes, and answer questions residents may have

WHEN:     Tuesday, February 11, 2020
                    Media Availability: 5:45 pm – 6:00 pm
                    Public Information Session:  6:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

WHERE:  Battle Academy
                   1601 Market Street
                   Chattanooga, TN 37408

RSVP:  ***Interested credentialed media should e-mail an RSVP to region4press@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.

Facebook link for EPA Region 4Twitter Link EPA Southeast

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.