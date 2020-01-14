An official website of the United States government.

ADVISORY: EPA Region 4 to Jumpstart Cleaner Trucks Initiative in the Southeast

01/14/2020
Contact Information: 
Dawn Harris-Young (region4press@epa.gov)
(404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

ATLANTA (Jan. 14, 2020) — On Thursday, January 16, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker and Georgia Motor Trucking Association President & CEO Ed Crowell will hold an event in Marietta, Georgia to jumpstart the Cleaner Trucks Initiative in the Southeast.

WHO:              U.S. EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker

President & CEO, GA Motor Trucking Association Ed Crowell

WHAT:                         Remarks and press gaggle

WHERE:           Georgia Motor Trucking Association

2060 Franklin Way, Suite 200

Marietta, GA 30067

WHEN:             Thursday, January 16, 2020

                         2:00 PM ET

RSVP:  ***Interested credentialed media should e-mail an RSVP to region4press@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.

